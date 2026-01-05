Miley Cyrus wants to make music for Heated Rivalry season 2: “I’m so in – book me!”

Miley Cyrus is “so in” to create music for the upcoming second season of Heated Rivalry.

Speaking with Variety reporter Marc Malkin at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, the pop icon addressed the buzz surrounding the Crave/HBO Max series, which concluded its first season on December 26.

“I have not watched yet, but this is on my to-do list now. [Heated Rivalry is] all I’ve heard about, of how much I’m going to be obsessed,” she said. “This is, like, every conversation I’ve had today has started with, ‘You have to do this.’”

Malkin then floated the idea of Cyrus contributing to the soundtrack for season two, prompting the following enthusiastic response: “Oh, I’m so in! Book me. Get me booked!”

At the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, Malkin relayed Cyrus’ comments to Heated Rivalry star François Arnaud, who plays Scott Hunter.

“I think we might get a little bit bigger budget for season two, but I don’t know if we get Miley budget,” Arnaud joked, before adding: “I think if she sees the show, she might give us a discount.”

Heated Rivalry stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie as Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, rival hockey players who embark on a passionate, secret romance spanning eight years.

The series was met with widespread critical acclaim, with praise directed at showrunner Jacob Tiernay’s writing and direction, its faithfulness to Rachel Reid’s source material and the electric chemistry between Williams and Storrie.

The final two episodes, ‘I’ll Believe in Anything’ and ‘The Cottage,’ were particularly lauded, each earning near-perfect 9.9/10 scores on IMDb.

Williams and Storrie have since skyrocketed to stardom, with both actors now boasting more than 1.3 million followers on Instagram.

Heated Rivalry has been confirmed to return for season two, which Tiernay recently assured will arrive far sooner than the drawn-out release schedules that have plagued (!) other series.

“It’s not gonna be two years. It’s not even gonna be 18 months, I don’t think,” Tiernay told Entertainment Weekly. “So we’re gonna go as fast as we can, while ensuring that we’re doing as good a job as we possibly can.”

“There’s only so fast a track to go down when the show is written and directed by one person,” he added. “I haven’t started writing yet—but we are aware. We want to get the season out as soon as we can, while also making sure we give people a good second season.”

Heated Rivalry will premiere in the UK on Sky and NOW TV from 10 January.