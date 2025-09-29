Mid-Century Modern: Hulu cancels LGBTQ+ sitcom after one season

The fate of Mid-Century Modern has been revealed.

Back in March, TV viewers were finally treated to the LGBTQIA+ multi-cam sitcom created by Will & Grace’s Max Mutchnick and David Kohan.

Starring Matt Bomer, Nathan Lane, Nathan Lee Graham, and the late Linda Lavin, the series follows “three best friends — gay gentlemen of a certain age – who, after an unexpected death, decide to spend their golden years living together in Palm Springs, where the wealthiest one lives with his mother.

“As a chosen family, they prove that no matter how hard things get, there’s always someone around to remind you it would be better if you got your neck done.”

While Mid-Century Modern received rave reviews from critics and viewers – earning an 88% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes – it looks like our favourite Palm Springs natives will not be returning to our screens.

On 29 September, Mutchnick took to Instagram to reveal that the show had not been renewed for a second season.

“Ten great episodes… Not enough. But we loved making every single one of them,” he wrote. “We’re gonna miss our very special show. Thanks to everyone who watched.

Since the news was announced, fans have taken to Mutchnick’s comment section and social media to express their sadness over the cancellation of Mid-Century Modern.

“Ugh! Another funny, wonderful show we love not getting renewed. Do execs know how badly we need good comedy right now??? Good comedy is unifying! Much love & appreciation to you all,” one commentor wrote.

One fan on X/Twitter wrote: “A shame. This was a very funny show and deserved a second season.

Another viewer added: “So sad to hear Mid-Century Modern wasn’t renewed for another season.”

In addition to Bomer, Lane and Graham, Mid-Century Modern featured guest appearances from Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), Billie Lourd (American Horror Story), Stephanie Koenig (English Teacher), and Kimberly Coles (Living Single).

Pamela Adlon (King of the Hill) and Zane Phillips (Fire Island) also held recurring roles as Mindy Schneiderman and Mason, respectively.