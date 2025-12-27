Meet the handsome new bachelors of The Boyfriend season 2

Netflix is returning to the Green Room in The Boyfriend season two — and we finally have a first look at the cast.

Featuring the return of season one commentators Megumi, Chiaki Horan, Thelma Aoyama, Durian Lollobrigida, and Yoshimi Tokui, the forthcoming season follows 10 diverse queer men as they travel to the snowy landscape of Hokkaido, Japan, for an “unforgettable” winter getaway.

Echoing the format from its inaugural outing, the new batch of bachelors will move into the cosy Green Room to explore their potential romantic connections.

In addition to going on dates and exploring their surrounding winter wonderland, the men will operate a “peppermint-colored” coffee truck, which may help strengthen their “slow-burn connections.”

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait too long for The Boyfriend season two.

According to Netflix Tudum, the first six episodes will drop on 13 January, with subsequent episodes releasing every Tuesday until 3 February.

The first season of The Boyfriend premiered in 2024, making history as Japan’s first-ever same-sex dating show. Following its release, the series received widespread acclaim with viewers and critics praising its dreamy cast, emotional moments, and portrayal of gay and bisexual men in Japan.

With the retrospective out of the way, let’s meet the boys!

Scroll down for photos and info on the first batch of Green Room residents in The Boyfriend season two, courtesy of Netflix.

Bomi

Age: 23

Hometown: Tokyo Prefecture

Occupation: University student

Background blurb: Bomi is an ordinary university student searching for his first boyfriend. His ideal romance is pure and innocent.

Hiroya

Age: 29

Hometown: Hokkaido Prefecture

Occupation: Art director

Background blurb: Hiroya is a highly considerate man who has avoided relationships and wants to change.

Huwei

Age: 26

Hometown: Thailand

Occupation: Graduate student

Background blurb: Huwei is a lovable man from Thailand who speaks many languages. He is both smart and athletic.

Izaya

Age: 32

Hometown: Tokyo Prefecture

Occupation: IT sales worker

Background blurb: Izaya is both sincere and strict, and seeking a partner who thinks seriously about the future.

Jobu

Age: 26

Hometown: Osaka Prefecture

Occupation: Marketer at a manufacturing company

Background blurb: Jobu is an expressive man who can liven up any room and is enthusiastic about love.

Kazuyuki

Age: 40

Hometown: Osaka Prefecture

Occupation: Telecom sales worker

Background blurb: Kazuyuki just broke up with his partner after 15 years. As the oldest in the group, he acts as everyone’s kind older brother.

Ryuki

Age: 20

Hometown: Osaka Prefecture

Occupation: University student

Background blurb: Ryuki is a kind, younger brother figure who is trying to leave his painful past behind and move on to his next relationship.

William

Age: 34

Hometown: IT company project manager

Occupation: Peru

Background blurb: William is a popular man who dreams of getting married. He was hurt in a previous relationship and is struggling to take the next step.

Check out the full trailer for The Boyfriend season two below.