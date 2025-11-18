Married At First Sight UK: Keye Luke and Davide Anica call it quits

Married At First Sight UK stars Keye Luke and David Anica have called it quits.

Earlier this year, fans of the long-running dating series were treated to its 10th season.

As in past iterations, the show follows a group of strangers who meet their spouse for the first time on their wedding day.

After “getting married”, the newlyweds move in together and work with relationship experts to explore and strengthen their bonds. At the end of each week, the couples sit down for a commitment ceremony to decide whether to stay together or split.

During season 10, Keye and Davide became a fan-favourite couple, with viewers gushing over their chemistry, candid moments and open approach to the show’s relationship experiment.

At the end of the season, the 33-year-olds agreed to stay together, taking part in the Final Vows ceremony and later returning for the reunion special even more in love than before.

However, in a shocking turn of events, the couple’s happily-ever-after has come to an end.

On 15 November, Keye took to Instagram to reveal that he and Davide had parted ways.

“In the early hours of a Sunday morning, while Davide was on a flight, I downloaded Grindr. I want to be clear that I was not looking to cheat, hook up, or find someone else,” he wrote.

“I was in a dark and fragile place and reached for something unhealthy because I did not know how else to cope. What I was seeking had nothing to do with intimacy. It was an attempt to escape emotions I could not sit with, and I reached for substances when what I really needed was support. None of this excuses my actions.”

Keye went on to admit that he understood how it looked and why it hurt, adding that he “crossed a line and broke trust.”

“I hate that Davide believed I was looking for someone else, because that was never the truth. But I fully accept the impact,” he concluded.

Shortly after Keye broke the news, Davide shared his own statement, giving further insight into their breakup.

“Before the experiment, I had already done a lot of work on myself, especially around my boundaries and trust. Trust has always been one of my biggest boundaries, and I came into this experience knowing it was something I would never compromise again,” he wrote.

Davide went on to reveal that the Grindr incident happened five months ago.

“I had a gut feeling something wasn’t right. Out of my own insecurity, I created a profile on Grindr to check whether Keye was on the app, only to find that my gut feeling was correct,” he explained.

“That moment was painful, and it made the trust between us break in a way I couldn’t move past. That’s why when it was broken, it was something I simply could not overcome. I won’t lie I was deeply hurt and shocked, but with time, I’ve healed and found peace.”

Toward the end of his statement, Davide said that he didn’t hold any “bitterness” toward Keye before wishing him peace and happiness.

“Sometimes love doesn’t always end the way we hope, but it still leaves behind lessons that shape you for the better, for that I’ll always be grateful,” he concluded.

You can watch Married at First Sight UK season 10 on Channel 4.