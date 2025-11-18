Malaysia suspends children’s cartoon after airing a same-sex kiss… on the cheek

A same-sex kiss in Santiago of the Seas has caused controversy in Malaysia.

Episode 22 of the acclaimed children’s cartoon aired on 16 November, depicting a heartfelt kiss on the cheek between married mermaid couple Rio and Martín.

The series, which ran for two seasons between 2020 and 2023, follows eight-year-old pirate Santiago and his crew as they embark on various sea-related adventures, from rescue missions to treasure-hunting and keeping the Caribbean safe.

Santiago of the Seas received critical acclaim and a Children’s and Family Emmy Awards nomination for Outstanding Preschool Animated Series.

The innocent display of affection between two queer characters ignited backlash from Malaysian viewers, with one Threads user saying the kiss left him “shocked”.

Mohd Nor Hamzah, a Malaysian politician who serves as a member of the Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS), said “the subtle promotion of LGBTQ+ ideologies through children’s cartoons poses a serious threat to the moral fabric of our society”.

“It is vital for the government to scrutinise foreign media content before it reaches our children, as these influences are becoming increasingly difficult to detect,” he continued.

“The government should prioritise local animation that reflects our culture and values, rather than allowing harmful foreign influences to infiltrate our children’s minds.”

A spokesperson for RTM, the Public Relations Division of the Department of Broadcasting, said their report found “no actions or displays of affection suggesting same-sex relationships, nor any elements pointing towards such behaviour”.

However, “to ensure there are no elements that could raise doubt or touch on public sensitivities, RTM [the national public broadcaster] has halted the broadcast to conduct a more detailed review of the series.”

Currently, LGBTQIA+ people in Malaysia experience significant legal and social barriers, including criminalisation of same-sex acts, no anti-discrimination or hate-crime protections, widespread employment discrimination and no access to marriage or partnership rights.