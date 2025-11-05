Josh Cavallo is working on a new gay series set in the world of football.

According to Deadline, the openly gay footballer has been tapped to be a consultant on the upcoming short-form web show Armour.

Created by Tim Reynard, the LGBTQIA+ series will explore the coming-out story of Harry Slade, a closeted Premier League football player “whose world is turned upside down after a risky hook-up with another man leads to his nudes and sexts falling into the hands of a tabloid.”

The official logline adds: “He must make a decision, risk being outed by the press or control the narrative and tell the world on his own terms. The series aims to inspire, provoke and entertain, while blazing a trail for conversations we still urgently need to have.”

Jordan Luke Gage, who’s best known for his roles in Alchemy of the World and Royal Kill List, has signed on to play Harry, while singer-songwriter Alexandra Burke has been cast as Lorna Evans.

Armour will also feature Aedan Duckworth as Mason Wharton, Kate James as Charlotte Greenwood, Will FitzGerald as Aiden Slade and Alex Britt as Zac Osbourne.

The 10 x 10-minute YouTube series from DeCantillon Films is scheduled to be filmed in Yorkshire in spring 2026

In a press release, Reynard expressed excitement for the project, stating: “As a Yorkshireman, football has always been in my blood. Growing up as a closeted gay man with an obsession for the game, I rarely saw myself reflected in it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Reynard (@tpdreynard)

“With Armour, we want to tell a story that’s raw, authentic and filled with hope – not just for the queer fans craving an idol, but the young players coming up the ranks who need a role model.”

Cavallo echoed similar sentiments in his own statement, adding: “With a gay showrunner leading the project, there’s a real authenticity driving it, and the fact it will be free to watch on YouTube makes it accessible to young players everywhere.

“There are so few role models and authentic stories to look to, and this project has the potential to change that. It feels like the right time, and the right way, to bring a story of hope and authenticity to football.”

Cavallo’s involvement with Armour is a match made in TV show heaven, given that he made LGBTQIA+ history as the world’s first openly gay male top-flight professional footballer in 2021.

In an emotional open letter, the talented player revealed that he had been fighting his sexuality for six years before he decided to come out as gay publicly.

“Growing up, I always felt the need to hide myself because I was ashamed – ashamed I would never be able to do what I loved and be gay. Growing up being gay and playing football were just two worlds that hadn’t crossed paths before. I want to help change this.”

Cavallo’s landmark announcement made him the world’s first openly gay male top-flight professional footballer.

Since that fateful day, the 25-year-old talent has remained an open book about his identity while continuing to make waves on the pitch.

In July, Cavallo started a new chapter in his football journey when he moved to the UK and signed with Peterborough Sports FC.

Stay tuned for more information about the upcoming gay web series Armour.