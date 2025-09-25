John Partridge reveals secret bedroom rule for his gay EastEnders character

John Partridge has shared some shocking behind-the-scenes information about his time on EastEnders.

In 2008, the 54-year-old actor made his debut on the long-running UK soap as Christian Clarke, a gay personal trainer and the brother of Jane Beale (Laurie Brett).

Following his arrival in Albert Square, Christian quickly became a fan favourite due to his groundbreaking storylines, including his beloved and tumultuous relationship with Syed Masood (Marc Elliot).

After starring on EastEnders for four years, Partridge left the series in 2012, reprising his role for brief stints in 2015 and 2016.

During a recent interview on Good Morning Britain, the openly gay actor briefly reflected on his time with the show, including the alleged rule the BBC had for his and Elliot’s characters.

“When I was in EastEnders, when Marc Elliot and I would do any scenes in the bedroom, only one of us was allowed to have our shirt off because we were a gay couple,” he explained.

“Any other scenes, in any other soaps or any other TV dramas, heterosexual couples were allowed to show as much skin as they like. But we were not allowed to do that, and that was recently.”

When anchor Richard Madeley asked if Partridge or Elliot would flip a coin on who would go shirtless, the Queen Cleopatra star said: “Well, needless to say, that I was the one who had his top off. But that just goes to show that it is alive and well.”

In addition to discussing EastEnders, the British actor dished about his new play, The Code.

Set in 1950, Partridge plays Billy Haines, a former silent movie actor turned interior designer who was thrust out of Hollywood for being gay.

The official synopsis adds: “The Code brings together a fading star, a rising talent, a power-hungry agent, and a legend who’s seen it all. When iconic screen siren Tallulah Bankhead stops by the home of her longtime friend, former matinee idol Billy Haines, tensions rise as secrets unfold over martinis and memories.”

While talking about the show, Partridge opened up about Haines’ legacy and the homophobia he faced.

“In 1930, Billy Haines was the biggest box office drawer at MGM through that golden period of Hollywood. By 1933, he was the first victim of cancel culture, and that was for being gay,” he explained.

“Other artists at the time, like [Ramon] Novarro, [Rudolph] Valentino, Cary Grant, were all posed the same question – give up your gay lover or lose your career. They chose the former; he chose the latter.”

The Code is now playing at the Southwark Playhouse Elephant on the West End until 11 October.