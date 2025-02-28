Jessica Lange has strong response to whether she’ll return to American Horror Story

Jessica Lange is going viral with her latest comments on American Horror Story.

On 27 February, the Oscar-winning actress was asked by SPIN 1038 about the upcoming 13th season of the horror anthology series, and whether she will be involved.

“Oh Christ no,” Lange immediately responded. “I haven’t done it since, I mean… I haven’t done it for, you know, more than 10 years, 12 years. So, no, I’m not doing it.”

After a journalist speculated that the new season of American Horror Story might be its last—a claim yet to be confirmed—she asked if that would prompt Lange to make a final appearance. Lange responded firmly, stating that she would not return, even if asked.

The legendary actress was the heart and soul of the first four seasons of the hit FX series, portraying some of its most iconic characters: Constance Langdon in Murder House (2011), Sister Jude in Asylum (2012), Fiona Goode in Coven (2013), and Elsa Mars in Freak Show (2014).

Lange received universal acclaim for her performances and won her second and third Emmy Awards for Murder House and Coven. Following a five-year hiatus, she made her long-awaited return in two episodes of Apocalypse (2019).

While another return for Lange has always seemed unlikely, American Horror Story fans have consistently theorised that a hypothetical final season might bring back all the original cast members, from Lange to Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters.

Unsurprisingly, her comments sparked a strong reaction from fans. “Some of you don’t understand how often she gets asked this question. Ms Lange is tired,” said one X/Twitter user, while another wrote: “Wonder what happened there then to make her not want to do it again. She was amazing.”

A third said: “We lost. She is the best character in the whole series.”

American Horror Story premiered its 12th season in 2023 to positive critical reviews, holding a 77% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but received a mixed-to-negative reaction from fans.

Details about season 13 are currently limited, though it is expected to air later this year. As we wait for updates on casting, the theme and a premiere date, revisit our ranking of all 12 seasons of American Horror Story here.