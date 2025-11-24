Kit Harington sizzles in sexy new teaser trailer for Industry season 4

HBO has released the first steamy teaser for Industry’s fourth season, and fans are understandably freaking out.

Backed by Nina Simone’s haunting track, ‘Lilac Wine,’ the trailer opens up with a dishevelled Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington), walking along the grounds of a gorgeous estate.

It then teases some of the new characters entering the fray, including handsome executive Whitney Halberstraam (Max Minghella), finance journalist Jim Dycker (Charlie Heaton) and the CEO and co-founder of payment processor Tender Jay Jonah Atterbury (Kal Penn).

Elsewhere in the trailer, we get a glimpse of Yasmin’s (Marisa Abela) tumultuous marriage to Henry, who seems to be drowning his sorrows in emotional outbursts and hookups with women and maybe men?

On the other side of the spectrum, Harper (Myha’la Herrold) is dealing with her own set of problems related to her rise within the industry and her new connection with Whitney.

Towards the end of the trailer, we are treated to a tension-filled interaction between the two fierce women, with Yasmin asking Harper: “Will you look after me tonight?”

In response, Harper says, ‘When the f**k are you going to look after me?” before Yasmin adds, “Tonight.”

Since the teaser trailer’s release, fans have flocked to social media to share their reactions to the new storylines, including Henry’s seemingly romantic embrace with a mysterious man.

“I’ll be resuming this mentally exhausting series to see Kit Harrington kiss a man for probably 10 seconds,” one fan wrote on X/Twitter.

Another viewer added: “Girl, is this a gay club…..HENRY.”

A third user joked, “Kit Harington, I wasn’t familiar with your game.”

Industry season four will also see the return of Ken Leung as Eric Tao, Miriam Petche as Sweetpe Golightly, Sagar Radia as Rishi Ramdani, Roger Barclay as Otto Mostyn, and Andrew Havill as Viscount Alexander Norton.

Additional new cast members include Kiernan Shipka, Amy James-Kelly, Jack Farthing, Claire Forlani, Toheeb Jimoh and Stephen Campbell Moore.

The official logline for season four reads: “At the top of their game and living the lives they set out to have as Pierpoint grads, Harper and Yasmin are drawn into a high-stakes, globetrotting cat-and-mouse game when a splashy fintech darling bursts onto the London scene.

“As Yasmin navigates her relationship with tech founder Sir Henry Muck and Harper is pulled into the orbit of enigmatic executive Whitney Halberstram, their twisted friendship begins to warp and ignite under the pressure of money, power and the desire to be on top.”

Industry season four is scheduled to premiere on 11 January 2026. Check out the full teaser below.