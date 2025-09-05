“I’m really excited”: 9-1-1 co-creator teases “spooky” season 9 storyline for Buck and Eddie

Something supernatural may be heading Buck and Eddie’s way.

On 9 October, 9-1-1 fans will finally be treated to the season nine premiere of the beloved show.

Picking up after the explosive events of season eight, the new batch of episodes will see Athena Grant (Angela Bassett) and the Station 118 gang navigate life following the tragic death of Bobby Nash (Peter Krause).

While we’re still a month away from the premiere, 9-1-1 co-creator Tim Minear shared exciting new details about the upcoming season during a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.

When addressing Bobby’s absence, the showrunner teased that the characters will still be trying to find their “equilibrium” in the wake of the former’s death.

However, Minear claimed that season nine won’t be “the season of perpetual mourning,” adding: “When one piece as pivotal as Bobby is taken away, everything shifts; partnerships change, roles change, and people have to discover something within themselves that maybe they didn’t know they had. And that really is a major theme of the first part of the season.”

In addition to discussing the new emotional elements, the 61-year-old creative teased the show’s upcoming Halloween and Dia de Los Muertos-themed episode, which will feature Buck and Eddie as major players.

“It really opened up for me some great possibilities for Eddie, and I’m really excited about that one,” he told the news outlet.

While Minear kept the exact plot details of the episode under wraps, he revealed that Eddie may join Buck in believing in superstitious legends, despite his past aversion.

“Buck is quick to believe things, but Eddie might be quick to believe things now, too,” he explained.

“I know he always sort of poo-pooed those things, and kind of walked away from his faith, but I think there may be a spiritual awakening in Eddie’s future.”

The upcoming spooktacular episode will be a change of pace for Buck and Eddie, who had an emotional run in season eight.

In the latter half of the season, Eddie decided to relocate to Texas to be closer to his son, Christopher Diaz.

Due to Buck’s abandonment issues, Eddie’s move hit him hard, resulting in our favourite bi-icon struggling to accept his new normal.

Buck was also forced to reflect on his feelings for Eddie after Tommy (Lou Ferrigno Jr) claimed there was romantic tension between the two during the 11th episode.

Naturally, the writers’ official recognition of ‘Buddie’ resulted in fans understandably freaking out, with some taking it as a hint that it would become canon in future episodes.

However, in an interview with The Wrap, Minear seemingly brushed off theories.

“I mean, look, here’s the thing I’ll say. Do I end up touching a third rail? Maybe. But at the end of the day, I have to be honest with where the characters are at this moment in time and write the things that I think they would be saying and what would be happening,” he teased.

“It does not mean I’m making promises or anything like that. The story is alive, and it continues.”

9-1-1 season nine returns to ABC on 9 October.