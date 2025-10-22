“I wasn’t expecting it”: Tom Daley gets candid about his Celebrity Traitors experience

Tom Daley has shared juicy behind-the-scenes details about his stint on The Celebrity Traitors.

On 8 October, reality TV enthusiasts were treated to the highly anticipated spin-off of the beloved BBC One series.

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, the series follows 19 celebrities as they arrive at a castle in the Scottish Highlands to play “the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust.”

Amongst them are “Traitors”, a group of contestants selected by Winkleman whose job is to “murder” their remaining players – the “Faithfuls” – while remaining undetected to steal the final prize fund for themselves.

However, unlike its predecessor and US iteration, the celebrity contestants are playing for a chance to win £100,000 for a charity of their choice.

The star-studded cast includes: Paloma Faith, Niko Omilana, Tom Daley, Tameka Empson, Ruth Codd, Clare Balding, Charlotte Church, Alan Carr, Cat Burns, Celia Imrie, David Olusoga, Joe Marler, Joe Wilkinson, Jonathan Ross, Kate Garraway, Lucy Beaumont, Mark Bonnar, Nick Mohammed, and Stephen Fry.

Since its release, the series has been praised by fans for its dramatic round tables, Carr’s chaotic run as a Traitor and the creative challenges.

Celebrity Traitors has also been lauded by the gays on social media for casting former Olympian Daley.

While the gold medalist was murdered by the Traitors in episode three, his short time in the castle was full of unforgettable moments, such as his very steamy shower scene.

Following his elimination, Daley spoke to Digital Spy about his time on Celebrity Traitors, including the most “surprising” aspect about filming the show.

“You get to see the most important parts. There’s so many conversations that happen throughout the day that can’t be included, as it’s not like a Big Brother livestream, but there’s not much you don’t get to see,” he explained to the news outlet.

“What you see is what you get with the Traitors experience. What was really genuinely surprising to me, once you’re in the game and you’re in the castle, there is zero interference whatsoever at any point. You just get left to your own devices, and I think that’s really special for a reality show. It’s genuinely what happens there is what happens.”

When addressing his exit, the 31-year-old said he was “gutted” to be the second one out, adding that he gets “FOMO (Fear of missing out).”

“Obviously, you want to be able to see what happens and be there for it. But it was nice to be able to go back to my family a little bit earlier and not have to stay for the full three weeks,” he explained.

While Daley was able to see the positive in his elimination, it still came as a shock to him.

“I wasn’t expecting it, I thought I was going to get banished soon, as my name had been coming up, so it felt like it was a really random decision from the Traitors, but here we are,” he concluded.

You can watch The Celebrity Traitors every Wednesday and Thursday night at 9 pm or on BBC iPlayer.