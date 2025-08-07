“I wanted him to feel feral”: Hunter Doohan dishes on Tyler’s return in Wednesday season 2

Hunter Doohan has opened up about Wednesday season two and preparing for his character’s shirtless scenes.

On 6 August, fans of the beloved supernatural YA series were treated to Part 1 of the show’s highly anticipated second season.

Picking up after the chaotic events of season one, the new batch of episodes follows Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) as she begins her second year at Nevermore Academy.

Of course, her time in the school’s gothic halls will be anything but peaceful, with “new foes and woes” lurking around every corner.

The official synopsis adds: “This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem.”

“Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery.”

Unsurprisingly, Part 1 of Wednesday season two has been an absolute hit, with many viewers lauding the captivating story, introduction of new characters, iconic cameos and cast performances.

In addition to the aforementioned feats, Doohan has earned particular praise from the fandom for his multi-layered performance as the demented Tyler Gaplin/Hyde, who is shirtless and imprisoned in the majority of his scenes.

“He’s so fine. Why does he have to be a homicidal killer?” one X/Twitter fan wrote.

Another user tweeted: “I don’t have appropriate things to say.”

A third viewer commented: “Just started watching and I’m sorry but I need him bad.”

In light of the release of Wednesday season two, Part 1, Doohan recently opened up to Out about Tyler/Hyde’s journey and how he prepared for his character’s unsettling prison scenes.

“I kind of just sat in my apartment, chained up a lot. [Showrunners] Al [Gough] and Miles [Millar], our showrunners, we’re like, ‘This scene is so ‘Hello, Clarice.’ Even in season 1, when I did that turn in the police station, I was using [The Silence of the Lambs] as a touch point for me,” he revealed to the news outlet.

“Heath Ledger’s Joker is one of the greatest villain turns of all time, and then, Edward Norton in Primal Fear was one. Even Scream, like Billy Loomis – that switch – those were probably the four references that we would talk about.”

Doohan also addressed his character’s wardrobe, or lack thereof, and if he did anything special to achieve his impressive physique.

“You read the script and it’s like, ‘chained, shirtless, hmm – there’s a layer of vanity. You want to look your best,” he explained.

“But I tried to make sense of it too, because obviously, when Tyler turns into Hyde, is where he has his full strength and power, but we do establish he has some of his ability when he’s in his human form.

“There’s moments in the season where I throw somebody across a room just as Tyler. Can’t do that in real life, but wanted to try my best to look as capable as possible. I wanted him to feel feral and like a caged animal, a little bit.”

Lastly, when asked about Tyler/Hyde’s forthcoming journey, the openly gay talent teased that it would be a “wild ride,” adding that there would be “something huge” viewers wouldn’t see coming.

In addition to Doohan and Ortega, Wednesday season two stars will see the return of Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams, Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay, Georgie Farmer as Ajax Pertropolus, Victor Dorobantu as Thing, and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo as Ritchie Santiago.

Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Moosa Mostafa, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter and Noah B. Taylor join the cast as regulars. At the same time, guest stars include Lumley, Jamie McShane, Joonas Suotamo, Fred Armisen, Christopher Lloyd, Thandiwe Newton, Heather Matarazzo, Haley Joel Osment, Frances O’Connor and a special cameo from pop icon Lady Gaga.

Part One of Wednesday season two is now streaming.