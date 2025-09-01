Here’s your first look at Lady Gaga in Wednesday season 2

“A vision in venom”: Netflix has finally released the first image of Lady Gaga in the second season of Wednesday!

Shared on 1 September, just two days before the streamer drops the second half of season two, the image shows the pop icon as Rosaline Rotwood with the Addams Family’s iconic Thing perched on her shoulder.

Rotwood is set to be a “legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths” with Jenna Ortega’s title character.

Alongside flexing her acting chops, Gaga will also contribute music to the series with ‘The Dead Dance’, which is expected to tie directly into the narrative.

Released the same day as the new batch of episodes, the track will be accompanied by a music video, helmed by Wednesday creator and director Tim Burton.

At a Graveyard Gala event for season two on 27 August, Gaga told the crowd: “I am so excited to be here tonight. I’m taking a little break from the Mayhem Ball to say hello. I had a wonderful time working on Wednesday season two.

“Even just being a small part of the show. I loved working with Tim Burton, and Jenna and everyone here is so incredible. I’m also here to confirm that my song ‘The Dead Dance’ is coming out 3 September.”

According to Variety’s sources, ‘The Dead Dance’ was created by the same team behind Gaga’s acclaimed seventh studio album Mayhem, which features hits such as ‘Disease’, ‘Abracadabra’, ‘Vanish Into You’, and ‘Zomebieboy’.

Gaga’s highly anticipated role on Wednesday came about after an edit of the first season’s iconic dance sequence propelled her fan-favourite Born This Way track ‘Bloody Mary’ into the charts. She has since incorporated the horror anthem into her recent shows — including her headline set at Coachella 2025.

And, in May, Gaga delivered a Wednesday-themed performance at Netflix’s Tudum event, joined by Ortega and Thing for ‘Abracadabra’ and ‘Zomebieboy’.

She recently kicked off her Mayhem Ball Tour, which began in the United States on 16 July 2025 and will conclude in Japan on 30 January 2026.

Watch the trailer for Wednesday season two, part two, below.