Heated Rivalry’s François Arnaud says U.S. streamers didn’t want any kissing until episode 5

François Arnaud has shared some major behind-the-scenes details about Heated Rivalry season one.

Over the last few months, the gay hockey romance series – starring Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams – has captured the undivided attention of gays, girls, and theys worldwide.

Created by Jacob Tierney, based on Rachel Reid’s hit novel of the same name, Heated Rivalry follows Shane Hollander (Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Storrie), two elite professional hockey players who maintain a fierce rivalry on the ice while harbouring a secret romantic relationship behind closed doors.

The show also includes the passionate love story between another hockey player, Scott Hunter (Arnuad) and a history graduate student, Kip Grady (Robbie G.K.).

Since its release, Heated Rivalry has become a smash hit thanks to its decade-spanning romance, Tierney’s directing, Storrie and Williams electric performances and its unapologetic exploration of gay love.

However, before finding a home with Crave and taking over pop culture, the series faced a handful of hurdles from its original streaming home, according to Arnaud.

“I don’t think this show could have been made in the U.S,” the Midnight, Texas star revealed during his recent appearance on CBS Mornings with Gayle King and Vladimir Duthiers.

“It was set up at a big streamer before, and they had so many notes and so many thoughts on what that show could be that Jacob [Tierney] decided to leave them and get it made in Canada,” he revealed.

“Granted, [it was] a much smaller budget, but he was like, ‘I can do the show that I want to make’, and I think that is what people are responding to. And I think, in a way, it’s a huge lesson for Hollywood people. Like, this is a ‘niche show’ with no movie stars, and it’s a much bigger sensation.”

When asked about the type of notes Tierney received, Arnaud said the unidentified streamer suggested “no kissing until episode five,” adding: “[Tierney] was like, ‘Well, that’s not what we’re doing!”

Back in December, Crave and HBO announced that Shane and Ilya would be back for Heated Rivalry season two.

While details are being kept under wraps, the new batch of episodes are also expected to feature more of Scott and Kip’s love story, who came out to the world at the end of episode five.

When asked about his hopes for his and G.K’s characters in the new season, Arnaud said: “I’m hoping to see what reality has in store for them. A relationship between someone who’s famous, has a giant platform, and someone who didn’t choose that for themselves, there are still challenges that come with that.”

That wasn’t all the Heated Rivalry tea the handsome talent spilt during his time at CBS Mornings.

Before sitting down for his on-camera interview, The Borgias star opened up to King backstage about his journey with the show, revealing that his former managers “refused to read” the scripts.

“They were like, ‘We can’t push you for big things if you’re going to be doing a random mini series abroad,'” he explained.

Arnaud went on to add that he’s now working with different managers.

For more Heated Rivalry content, click here.