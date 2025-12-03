Heated Rivalry stars reveal they had “no boundaries” while filming viral sex scenes

Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie have dished about bringing their Heated Rivalry sex scenes to life.

On 28 November, LGBTQIA+ TV enthusiasts were finally treated to the first two episodes of the gay romance hockey series.

Based on Rachel Reid’s hit novel, Heated Rivalry follows Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, two elite professional hockey players who have a fierce rivalry on the ice but harbour a secret romantic relationship behind closed doors.

The official synopsis reads: “What begins as a secret fling between confused teenagers at 17 evolves into a years-long journey of love, denial and self-discovery. Over the next eight years, as they chase glory on the ice, they struggle to navigate their feelings off it.

“Torn between the sport they live for and the love they can’t ignore, Shane and Ilya must decide if there’s room in their fiercely competitive world for something as fragile – and powerful – as real love.”

Since its two-episode premiere, Heated Rivalry has captivated TV viewers worldwide, with many praising the writing, direction and electric chemistry between Williams and Storrie.

The show has also garnered attention for its first batch of passionate sex scenes, which, unsurprisingly, have gone viral on social media.

While the NSFW scenes leave very little to the imagination, Storrie and Williams recently revealed that they encountered no issues bringing them to life.

“I don’t think Hudson or I are particularly squeamish about that,” Storrie explained during a Q&A session at the world premiere screening, per Offside News.

Williams echoed similar sentiments, admitting that they had “no boundaries” while filming.

“From the jump with [showrunner] Jacob [Tierney] and our intimacy coordinator, we were like ‘you can do whatever you want to me, however you want to me,'” Storrie continued.

The show’s writer and director, Tierney, added that the show doesn’t feature any “gratuitous sex scenes.”

“We’re learning about these men. [You can’t have these scenes] without that specificity,“ he concluded.

This isn’t the first time Storrie and Williams have shared juicy behind-the-scenes details about the making of Heated Rivalry.

In a recent interview with Out, the pair reflected on their chemistry reads, with Storrie revealing to the publication: “Hudson was the third actor that I read with. The first two, I was like, ‘Okay, this is cool,‘ and then Hudson came on.

“Jacob actually texted me directly and was like, ‘What do you think?‘ and I was like, ‘Yeah, Hudson for sure.‘ Instantly.”

Williams’ reaction to meeting Storrie for the first time was a bit different, however — as in, decidedly NSFW.

“I read with one other possible Ilya, and it was good. But something about Connor… There was an inexplicable X-factor that just felt realer than what I thought it could possibly be,“ Williams said.

“And that was something. I had a quote I told Jacob at one point about my read with Connor in particular. [To Jacob] Do you know it?”

“I do, but are we going to say it out loud?“ Tierney replied. Williams continued: “I don’t remember the exact quote. Can you say it for me?”

Tierney revealed: “Hudson told me, ‘The other guy was good, but Connor felt like he was going to pin me down and fuck me.’“

Heated Rivalry airs every Friday in Canada on Crave and in the U.S. on HBO, with its finale scheduled for 26 December.

As of writing, a UK release has sadly not been announced.