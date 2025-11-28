Heated Rivalry: Fans are having a thirst meltdown over the gay romance’s spicy sex scenes

Grab your water and fans! Heated Rivalry’s sex scenes are causing a thirst epidemic on social media (rightfully so!).
*Warning* major spoilers and NSFW content ahead!
On 28 November, LGBTQIA+ TV enthusiasts were finally treated to the first two episodes of the gay romance hockey series.
Based on Rachel Reid’s hit novel, Heated Rivalry follows Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, two elite professional hockey players and captains of their respective teams whose careers have been defined by their fierce on-ice rivalry.
Behind the scenes, however, the pair have a secret romantic connection — one full of clandestine encounters and complicated feelings.
The official synopsis adds: “What begins as a secret fling between confused teenagers at 17 evolves into a years-long journey of love, denial and self-discovery. Over the next eight years, as they chase glory on the ice, they struggle to navigate their feelings off it.
“Torn between the sport they live for and the love they can’t ignore, Shane and Ilya must decide if there’s room in their fiercely competitive world for something as fragile – and powerful – as real love.”
Unsurprisingly, Heated Rivalry‘s two-episode premiere has been a hit with LGBTQIA+ viewers, with many lauding the writing, direction and absolutely electric chemistry between Williams and Storrie.
In addition to the aforementioned praises, fans have expressed their shock, delight, pleasure, and ecstasy over the show’s first batch of passionate sex and nude scenes.
Wasting no time, the first episode revs up the sexual tension with Shane and Illya’s very sweaty, innuendo-filled workout. Viewers are then treated to close-up shots of the characters’ bums during a tense shower scene, further driving their chemistry and undeniable attraction.
By the 17-minute mark, the episode goes full NSFW by introducing Shane and Illya’s first of two explicit sex scenes, which, of course, leaves very little to the imagination.
The second episode has a similar format, with each sexual encounter not only delivering the heat but also peeling back more layers of the characters’ deep and intricate romantic connection.
Since the episodes’ release, fans have flocked to social media to share their thirsty reactions to Shane and Illya’s illicit trysts.
One viewer on X/Twitter wrote: “This is a lot freakier than I thought it would be.”
Another fan on Reddit echoed similar sentiments, writing: “I can’t be normal about this??? that was HOT.”
A third viewer on BlueSky commented: “Oh, Heated Rivalry is soft core porn, holy shit.”
Fortunately, the steaminess of Heated Rivalry is only beginning. Over the next few weeks, fans will be treated to the next four episodes, with the season finale scheduled to air on 26 December.
Check out more fan reactions to the first two episodes below.
chemistry so good, I had to look away cause I felt like I was intruding #HeatedRivalry #hrspoilers pic.twitter.com/DcQnxsHgVZ
— 𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐚 ☾☼ (@nessaisbored) November 28, 2025
Well, there are naked butts on my Tumblr dash again. Thanks to Heated Rivalry, nature is healing.
— Ash T. Thief (@ashtraythief.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 12:22 PM
men doesn’t have this level of yearning anymore#heatedrivalry pic.twitter.com/MrqYJMPkNL
— Mari☠️ (@marialderson) November 28, 2025
heated rivalry show of the century
— thomas (@fnthomas.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 12:17 PM
hang it in the louvre #heatedrivalry pic.twitter.com/QhA4DmLK2L
— sem (heated rivalry) (@bookph0ria) November 28, 2025
Holy shit, I just watched the first episode of Heated Rivalry and I fear I need a day or two to recover before I can watch the next one. Fuck, that’s how you do a book-to-TV adaptation, the vibes are captured immaculately!!
— Whimsy (@fire-and-whimsy.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 12:08 PM
Me every 5 minutes watching #HeatedRivalry pic.twitter.com/YPrRaJciq4
— Lee (@caseyleemoore) November 28, 2025
https://bsky.app/profile/chel-c-cam.bsky.social/post/3m6poo2glts2o
nw #heatedrivalry pic.twitter.com/m3rLIVSH5e
— michael (@mikpick2) November 28, 2025
I removed the background music and brightened this scene so you can see AND hear how hole whipped Ilya truly was in this moment #heatedrivalry #heatedrivalryspoilers pic.twitter.com/yDv20Z4Zcm
— Yas ʰᵉᵃᵗᵉᵈ ʳⁱᵛᵃˡʳʸ ᵉʳᵃ (@bottom_shanee) November 28, 2025
THIS IS LOOOOOOVE #heatedrivalry pic.twitter.com/XwZPZq1K2f
— kristen ♡ hollanov hq (@gavemethemoon) November 28, 2025
guys I’m a bitch when it comes to these kind of scenes😭😭😭 their domestic and competitive ass yall#heatedrivalrypic.twitter.com/TXcGtH1h0I
— isa (@isflms) November 28, 2025
shane not being able to contain his smile when thinking about ilya #heatedrivalry pic.twitter.com/v6nbGJxAJq
— ash (@weltonsrichmond) November 28, 2025
This scene and the way he LIFTS Shane and gently places him on the bed #HeatedRivalrySpoilers #HeatedRivalry pic.twitter.com/Ty1XY7K5oJ
— Hollanov Stan (@bingenerd4812) November 28, 2025
ilya just knew there was no way in hell shane didn’t want him. #HeatedRivalry #hrspoilers pic.twitter.com/rVy19U9Le9
— 𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐚 ☾☼ (@nessaisbored) November 28, 2025
not one single appropriate thought in my head right now #heatedrivalry pic.twitter.com/oPI59Z8sLo
— sarah 🏒🦖 hr spoilers!!!!!!!! (@chaotickraken91) November 28, 2025
I’m rewatching the episodes now and
this part of the scene and the delivery from both of them absolutely KILLED me it’s so funny #heatedrivalry pic.twitter.com/1TnH4tYJeq
— Maaike ❤️🔥 (@bi_bi_rozanov) November 28, 2025
actual photo of me last night after finishing both episodes of heated rivalry pic.twitter.com/iBACUFVdIv
— 🕳️ (@shaneshole) November 28, 2025
Heated Rivalry……chileeeeeeeeee pic.twitter.com/4raWfiWPdk
— 💫 (@heyjaeee) November 28, 2025
went on twitter in public and forgot my tl is full of heated rivalry footage pic.twitter.com/40HxCWZYth
— margs (@sosaneitsinsane) November 28, 2025
heated rivalry you are 100% taking it. THIS IS HEALING YAOI pic.twitter.com/jTB1AHExUz
— 💋 (@buddierot) November 28, 2025
i don’t even feel like watching anything anymore. heated rivalry has ruined every other media content for me. i will be rewatching every single episode for the rest of my days till i die pic.twitter.com/fNdnaIFOwb
— sun | ilya’s ass fan account (@rozanover) November 28, 2025
If Shane looked at me like that after month of not talking, I would not be able to let him go either pic.twitter.com/ORAC6bkNKe
— amandine | heated rivalry spoilers (@louiscbae) November 28, 2025
what hitting play on heated rivalry felt like pic.twitter.com/eRAxFREWtL
— m misses hollanov 🏒 (@yalooblueteebaa) November 28, 2025
i could die a slow and painful death and i wouldn’t feel even half as much as i did during this scene #heatedrivalry pic.twitter.com/6R62u6MDlI
— dani 🧚 (@abstractilya) November 28, 2025
how it feels watching heated rivalry pic.twitter.com/PUJuvPfHQ1
— mellie (@uhbucky) November 28, 2025
what i should do instead of watching #heatedrivalry over and over again as if i were a kid watching cocomelon pic.twitter.com/u0F9bIfOmV
— nora 🏒 heated rivalry spoilers (@itsayreamon) November 28, 2025
JUST WATCHED EP 1 AND EP 2 OF HEATED RIVALRY AFTER RE READING THE BOOK FOR THE THIRD TIME. IM EXPERIENCING A TYPE OF HIGH THAT IS INSANE. LIKE DO YOU GET ME I JUST SAW HEAVEN. REPEATEDLY.#heatedrivalry pic.twitter.com/OZVPg18fEt
— 🌷🦋Ilya will be home soon (@brattyibo) November 28, 2025
Heated Rivalry airs every Friday on Crave (Canada), HBO Max (US and Australia, and Sky (New Zealand).