Heartstopper creator doesn’t “have a final answer yet” on season 4 renewal

Alice Oseman is still waiting on a decision from Netflix about Heartstopper’s future…

During a recent discussion with author William Hussey, at the Waterstones Children’s Book Festival (see below), the writer and creator said she’s currently “working very hard behind-the-scenes to get us a renewal for Heartstopper”.

“It is still ongoing,” they said. “We don’t have a final answer yet, but there are so many people behind the scenes who are working really hard to make it happen.”

Oseman added: “We’re feeling optimistic, we’re feeling hopeful, and hopefully we’ll be able to share some news about that sometime soon. Fingers crossed.”

The writer and illustrator previously discussed Heartstopper’s future—both the series and the upcoming sixth and final graphic novel—in an interview with Tudum by Netflix.

“In terms of the show, obviously there is more story in the books that we have yet to cover, and we would love to tell the end of the story in TV form,” said Oseman, who also confirmed that, if renewed, season four would be Heartstopper‘s final season.

“As much as I—and everyone else—want the final installment to come to the screen as soon as possible, there are a lot of moving parts to account for that make it hard to solidify anything. But we’re doing our best, and will let fans know as soon as we can.”

At the time, Oseman shared that they’re “very much at the beginning” of writing the last graphic novel, “which is a very bittersweet feeling”: “I love Heartstopper so much, so I am very sad that it’s going to end, but I’m ready to tell the end of that story…

“I feel like it’s in the best circumstances. I can’t wait to show everyone what happens. Our little gang of Heartstopper characters are going to all grow up and have to go out into the big wide world.

“It’s really fun to imagine where all of these characters are going to end up. I’m excited to take them on that journey in Volume 6.”

The third season of Heartstopper premiered last year to widespread critical acclaim, with praise aimed at Joe Locke’s performance of Charlie and Oseman’s writing – particularly the handling of Charlie’s eating disorder.

While we wait for more news on season four, revisit our cover story with Locke and his on-screen sister, Jenny Walser, here.

All three seasons of Heartstopper are available to stream on Netflix.