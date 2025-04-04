Hacks star Hannah Einbinder on fans shipping Ava and Deborah: “We want the same things”

Hannah Einbinder ‘knows what the girls want’ on Hacks…⁠

During a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the star acknowledged the demand from some fans of the Max comedy for her character, Ava Daniels, to become romantically… entwined with Jean Smart’s Deborah Vance.⁠

Looking directly into the camera, Einbinder said (to cheers from the audience): “Girls, you know I want what you want. I have heard you, okay? We want the same things. I have relayed your message to the powers-that-be, okay?” ⁠

While Einbinder opined that a romance between the best frenemies won’t come to fruition, “and that’s the truth”, she encouraged fans to continue expressing themselves via their “beautiful” stories of fan-fiction. ⁠

However, Einbinder also stressed the importance of viewers ‘focusing up’ on more pressing matters: “I will post on Instagram, ‘Hey guys, we all need to support SB222 to make polluters pay for climate disasters. Everyone sign the petition right now!’

“I’ll get 16 replies that are like, ‘Make [Ava and Deborah] kiss!’”⁠

She added: “I’m like, ‘Girls, we’ve got to focus! There is no kissing on a dead planet,’ you know what I’m saying?’” ⁠

Since its 2021 debut, Hacks has garnered near-universal acclaim for its authentic queer representation, particularly Einbinder’s portrayal of the bisexual Ava, which earned her three Primetime Emmy nominations.⁠

Season four, returning April 10, released its first trailer earlier this month, highlighting the intensifying rivalry between Deborah and Ava Daniels following their betrayals in the season three finale.

The official synopsis reads: “Tensions rise as Deborah and Ava endeavor to get their late-night show off the ground and make history doing it.”

Season four will also see the return of Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo, Dan Bucatinsky, Helen Hunt, Tony Goldwyn, Kaitlin Olson, Jane Adams, Lauren Weedman, Christopher McDonald, Poppy Liu, Lorenza Izzo, Johnny Sibilly, Paul Felder, Polly Draper, Luenell and Aristotle Athari.

New cast members include Julianne Nicholson, Michaela Watkins, Bresha Webb, Robby Hoffman, Eric Balfour, Danny Jolles, Gavin Matts, Grover Whitmore, III, Holmes, Jasmine Ashanti, Katy Sullivan, Matt Oberg and Sandy Honig.

Check out the first trailer for Hacks season four below.