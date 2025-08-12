“Give him a boyfriend”: 9-1-1 fans hope this Nashville character will be queer

The upcoming 9-1-1 spinoff is already garnering an LGBTQIA+ fan base, thanks to this new character.

Back in April, it was announced that the popular TV franchise, created by Ryan Murphy and Tim Minear, would be expanding with a new show set in Nashville, Tennessee.

Like 9-1-1 and the cancelled 9-1-1: Lone Star, the forthcoming series is set to follow Music City’s Station 113 fire department as they navigate disasters, accidents and the complexities of their personal lives.

The central cast of 9-1-1: Nashville includes Chris O’Donnell (NCIS: Los Angeles) as Captain Don Sharpe, a “rugged fire captain and rodeo rider” who runs the station alongside his son; Jessica Capshaw (Grey’s Anatomy) as Blythe Sharpe, Don’s beloved wife; and LeAnn Rimes as Dixie Bennings.

More star power comes courtesy of Kimberly Williams-Paisley (Father of the Bride) as Cammie Raleigh; Hailey Kilgore as Taylor “Cinnamon,” a firefighter and talented singer; Michael Provost (Insatiable) as Ryan, Don and Blythe’s son, a firefighter and “modern cowboy”; Juani Feliz (Harlem) as Roxie, a former trauma surgeon; and Hunter McVey as Blue, a “haunted bad boy” firefighter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 9-1-1: Nashville (@911nashville)

While details on the show’s premiere episode are being kept under wraps, ABC and the 9-1-1 creative team recently treated fans to first-look photos.

Released on 10 August, the snaps feature the cast in firefighter gear, except for Capshaw, who’s standing outside a house in an argyle shirt and black jeans.

Williams-Paisley is also pictured in casual clothing – she appears to be in a call centre, seemingly hinting that she is the lead dispatcher of the series.

However, the first look photo that has caught the most attention from the 9-1-1 fanbase has been Provost’s, with many expressing their hopes for his character to be queer.

On X/Twitter, one fan wrote, “Please give him a boyfriend,” which garnered 30,000 likes.

Another 9-1-1 enthusiast tweeted, “He better kiss boys,” while a third fan added: “He better have a man that’s all I’m saying lmao.”

Some X/Twitter users also called for Provost’s character and Evan “Buck” Buckley (Oliver Stark) from the mainstay 9-1-1 series to cross paths.

“Want him flirting with Buck in that crossover,” one person commented.

Another user wrote: “And when he flirts with Eddie in the crossover and Buck gets jealous…”

As of writing, it is unclear whether Ryan (Provost) or any other characters in 9-1-1: Nashville will be queer.

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait too long to find out if the upcoming first responder drama will continue the franchise’s tradition of having lead LGBTQIA+ characters.

9-1-1: Nashville is set to premiere on ABC on 9 October.

Check out the first teaser below.