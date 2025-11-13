FX cancels English Teacher after two seasons amid controversy

English Teacher has officially been cancelled.

According to Deadline, FX has opted not to move forward with a third season of the critically acclaimed comedy series, starring Brian Jordan Alvarez as teacher Evan Marquez, who finds himself at “the intersection of professional, political, and personal aspects” of working at a high school.

News of its cancellation comes just over a month after the release of the second season, which saw the return of Stephanie Koenig as Gwen Sanders, Enrico Colantoni as Grant Moretti, Sean Patton as Markie Hillridge, and Carmen Christopher as Rick Santana.

It hasn’t been confirmed whether the show’s cancellation was due to performance issues or the sexual assault allegations against Alvarez, which surfaced in August 2024 from his The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo co-star, Jon Ebeling.

In an Instagram Story, Ebeling alluded to having been sexually assaulted by Alvarez, drawing comparisons to the Netflix series Baby Reindeer.

The following month, just a day before English Teacher premiered, Ebeling filed a sexual assault report with the LAPD regarding an alleged 2016 incident on set, later detailed in Vulture. Ebeling claimed Alvarez performed nonconsensual oral sex on him during filming, while a spokesperson for Alvarez denied the allegations, stating that all interactions had been consensual.

The second season’s commissioning surprised many, arriving amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding Alvarez and the shadow cast by the controversy.

When English Teacher’s return was confirmed, Ebeling collaborated with the Instagram account @whatiwishpeopleknew, which wrote: “The choice by FX to renew English Teacher, amid the allegations of sexual abuse from Jon Ebeling against the show’s creator and star Brian Jordan Alvarez, is exactly that. It’s a choice.

“A choice that says to survivors — your experiences are negligible if it pads our bottom line.”

As of writing, Alvarez has not commented on the show’s cancellation.