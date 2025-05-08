Foundation: Lee Pace goes shirtless in first look at season 3

Striking action sequences, beloved heroes and gratuitous male nudity is crucial for every sci-fi series, and thankfully, it looks like the new season Foundation will deliver on all fronts.

Due for release 11 July on Apple TV+, season three will be set 152 years after the events of its predecessor, where “The Foundation has become increasingly established far beyond its humble beginnings while the Cleonic Dynasty’s Empire has dwindled”.

“As both of these galactic powers forge an uneasy alliance, a threat to the entire galaxy appears in the fearsome form of a warlord known as “The Mule” whose sights are set on ruling the universe by use of physical and military force, as well as mind control,” reads the official synopsis.

“It’s anyone’s guess who will win, who will lose, who will live and who will die as Hari Seldon, Gaal Dornick, the Cleons and Demerzel play a potentially deadly game of intergalactic chess.”

Apple TV+ has just launched the first official trailer, as well as the first set of images. In one, Lee Pace reprises his role as the villainous yet dashing Brother Day, flaunting chiseled abs, a full beard and flowing locks, all barely concealed by a modest robe.

The Emmy-nominated actor, who is openly gay, hasn’t been shy about taking his kit off in the series, memorably documenting his fitness journey with a shirtless workout video in December 2023. Like we said above, gratuitous male nudity is… encouraged.

Foundation season three will also see the return of Jared Harris as Hari Seldon, Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick, Leah Harvey as Salvor Hardin, Laura Birn as Demerzel, Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk and Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn.

New cast members include Cherry Jones as Foundation Ambassador Quent, Brandon P. Bell as Han Pritcher, Synnøve Karlsen as Batya Mallow, Cody Fern as Toran Mallow, Tómas Lemarquis as Magnifico Giganticus, Alexander Siddig as Dr. Ebling Mis, Pilou Asbæk as The Mule (replacing Mikael Persbrant) and Troy Kotsur as Preem Palver.

The first season of Foundation received mixed reviews from fans and critics, while its follow-up was universally lauded. Season three launches 11 July on Apple TV+, with following episodes to air weekly until 12 September.

Watch the first trailer below.