David Corenswet reveals NSFW injury he suffered while filming Superman

David Corenswet has opened up about suffering an NSFW injury while filming Superman.

Over the last few weeks, the dreamy talent and his Superman castmates have been hard at work promoting the highly anticipated film.

Of course, the press cycle has captivated fans, especially the girls, gays and theys, partly due to Corenswet and Hoult’s chemistry-filled bromance.

On 10 July, the duo continued their reign as the internet’s new resident ‘zaddies‘ when Vanity Fair released the duo’s ‘Lie Detector Test’ video.

Like past iterations, the two handsome actors took turns switching between being the interviewer and being in the hot seat.

Of course, the hilarious sit-down was full of random questions, such as whether Hoult considered acting a fallback due to his unsuccessful ballet career or if Corenswet would play a Jedi Knight in Star Wars over reprising his role as Superman.

While the test was wholesome and very funny, it also included an unexpected NSFW moment.

When discussing the harness Corenswet used to perform Superman’s flying and fight scenes, Hoult asked the former which part of his body received the “wildest bruise.”

Wasting no time, the Hollywood star immediately responded: “My right testicle.“

After the polygraph test labelled Corenswet’s answer as “inconclusive,“ the Pearl star recalled the exact moment the harness injured his family jewels.

“There’s footage from filming of me getting pulled through the air. It’s this wonderful epic moment, it’s in the trailer. In the beginning of it where I stand up and punch the glass out and then I leap out the window and fly through the air,“ he explained.

“And the first take of that, it’s this big epic punch and a leap through the air and then just, ‘my testicle.'”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

At the end of his story, polygraph expert Stephanie Jackson confirmed that it was all truthful, resulting in the 32-year-old hunk adding: “Oh yeah, I couldn’t lie about that, it’s on film.“

Since the video’s release, a handful of fans have flocked to the comment section to admire Corenswet and Hoult’s beauty, while others praised their adorable bromance and chemistry.

One fan wrote: “This chemistry will fuel fanfics for generations.”

Another viewer commented: “Their chemistry is insane. I had a smile throughout the interview (same as Stephanie the operator)

A third fan added: “I could watch them do this for hours lmaoo but to be fair…… i’d watch them do anything for hours.”

Directed by James Gunn, who memorably helmed the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, Superman is the first feature film in the DC Universe (DCU).

The official synopsis reads: “Superman must reconcile his alien Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as reporter Clark Kent. As the embodiment of truth, justice and the human way he soon finds himself in a world that views these as old-fashioned.”

Superman also stars Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell.

Corenswet, who takes over the mantle from Henry Cavill, rose to fame in Ryan Murphy’s campy drama The Politician (2019–2020), where he played River Barkley, a popular and athletic teen romantically involved with Ben Platt’s lead character, Payton Hobart.

The actor went on to star in Hollywood (2020), Pearl and We Own This City (both 2022), and Lady in the Lake and Twisters (both 2024).

Superman is now playing in cinemas. Watch the trailer below.