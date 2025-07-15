Emmys 2025: Drag Race, The Last of Us, Hacks and The White Lotus nominated

An array of LGBTQIA+ shows, films and actors have been nominated at the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards.

On 15 July, What We Do In The Shadows star Harvey Guillén and Running Point’s Brenda Song revealed the nominees in a live ceremony.

RuPaul’s Drag Race earned its ninth consecutive nomination for Best Reality Competition Program, in addition to nine other noms, including Unstructured Reality Program for Untucked, Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program, Lighting Design and Direction For A Series and Directing For A Reality Program.

In addition to Drag Race dominating the reality TV nomination category, RuPaul landed her 10th nomination for Outstanding Host For A Reality or Competition Program, becoming the most-nominated reality host in Emmy history.

Earlier this year, Drag Race season 17 captivated viewers worldwide, offering fans a range of gag-worthy moments, including the Badonka Dunk twist, Rate-A-Queen, and shocking Untucked showdowns.

After weeks of intense maxi-challenges, showstopping runways, and jaw-dropping lip-syncs, the final four queens –Jewels, Sam Star, Lexi Love, and Onya Nurve – reunited in front of a studio audience for one final face-off for the crown.

Ultimately, RuPaul named Onya ‘America’s Next Drag Superstar’ and the winner of Drag Race season 17.

The Last of Us season two scored a whopping 16 nominations – including Best Drama Series, Best Actor – Drama (Pedro Pascal), Best Actress – Drama (Bella Ramsey), Best Guest Actor – Drama (Joe Pantoliano and Jeffrey Wright), and Best Guest Actress – Drama (Kaitlyn Dever and Catherine O’Hara).



Created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, the second season of HBO’s post-apocalyptic drama, based on the video game of the same name, received universal acclaim for its cast performances, dynamic action sequences, and high production value.

While the majority of fans embraced the season, it also stirred up some controversy due to – MAJOR SPOILER ALERT– the changes made to Joel’s tragic death and other plot points from the video game.

The White Lotus season three was the second most nominated show for this year’s Emmys, nabbing 23 noms, including Best Drama Series, Best Supporting Actor – Drama (Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, and Sam Rockwell), Best Supporting Actress – Drama (Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, and Aimee Lou Wood), Best Guest Actor – Drama (Scott Gleen), Best Writing – Drama (Mike White) and Best Directing – Drama (Mike White).

Like the first two seasons of the HBO black comedy, season three of The White Lotus received widespread critical acclaim and became a pop culture juggernaut, thanks to its controversial storylines, multi-layered characters and standout performances from the cast.

The aforementioned storylines include the fallout of Tanya McQuoid’s (Jennifer Coolidge) death, Timothy Ratliff’s (Jason Isaacs) financial woes and suicidal ideation, the drama of the “white lady trio” and, of course, the “incest brothers” Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger) and Lochlan (Sam Nivola).

Matt Bomer, Nathan Lane, Nathan Lee Graham and Linda Lavin’s hit sitcom Mid-Century Modern was shown also some Emmy love, landing nominations for Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series (Multi-Cam), Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series, Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half Hour) and Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour).

Created by Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, the multi-cam sitcom follows “three best friends — gay gentlemen of a certain age – who, after an unexpected death, decide to spend their golden years living together in Palm Springs, where the wealthiest one lives with his mother.

Following its premiere, Mid-Century Modern received rave reviews for its callback to classic sitcoms, such as The Golden Girls and Will & Grace, as well as its ensemble cast performances. It also received an 88% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The fourth season of HBO’s Hacks landed a spot in the 2025 Emmy race, earning nominations for Best Comedy Series, Best Actress – Comedy (Jean Smart), Best Supporting Actress – Comedy (Hannah Einbinder), Best Guest Actress – Comedy (Robby Hoffman and Julianne Nicholson), Best Writing – Comedy, and Best Directing – Comedy.

Other LGBTQ+ nominees include Ryan Murphy’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story for Best Limited or Anthology Series, What We Do In The Shadows for Best Comedy, The Traitors for Best Reality Competition Program, Cooper Koch for Best Actor – Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Monsters), Michael Urie for Best Supporting Actor – Comedy (Shrinking), Bowen Yang for Best Supporting Actor – Comedy (Saturday Night Live), Cynthia Erivo for Best Guest Actress – Comedy (Poker Face), Ayo Edebiri for Best Directing – Comedy (The Bear) and Beyoncé for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) (Beyoncé Bowl).

Read ahead for this year’s Emmy nominees (in select categories). You can read the full list at Emmys.com.

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Andor (Disney+)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last Of Us (HBO)

Paradise (Hulu)

The Pitt (HBO Max)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

The White Lotus (HBO)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear FX On (Hulu)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

The Studio (Apple TV+)

What We Do In The Shadows (FX On Hulu)

BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

Adolescence (Netflix)

Black Mirror (Netflix)

Dying For Sex (FX On Hulu)

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

The Penguin (HBO Max)

BEST TELEVISION MOVIE

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy (Peacock)

The Gorge (Apple TV+)

Mountainhead (HBO Max)

Nonnas (Netflix)

Rebel Ridge (Netflix)

BEST LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Kathy Bates – Matlock (CBS)

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Britt Lower – Severance (Apple TV+)

Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us (HBO Max)

Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

BEST LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sterling K. Brown – Paradise (Hulu)

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Pedro Pascal – The Last Of Us (HBO Max)

Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV+)

Noah Wyle – The Pitt (HBO Max)

BEST LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Uzo Aduba – The Residence (Netflix)

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear FX On (Hulu)

Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)

BEST LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Seth Rogen – The Studio (Apple TV+)

Jason Segel – Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Martin Short – Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX On Hulu)

BEST LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer (Apple TV+)

Meghann Fahy – Sirens (Netflix)

Rashida Jones – Black Mirror (Netflix)

Cristin Milioti – The Penguin (HBO Max)

Michelle Williams – Dying For Sex (FX On Hulu)

BEST LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Colin Farrell – The Penguin (HBO Max)

Stephen Graham – Adolescence (Netflix)

Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)

Brian Tyree Henry – Dope Thief (Apple TV+)

Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Patricia Arquette – Severance (Apple TV+)

Carrie Coon – The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt (HBO Max)

Julianne Nicholson – Paradise (Hulu)

Parker Posey – The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Natasha Rothwell – The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus (HBO Max)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Zach Cherry – Severance (Apple TV+)

Walton Goggins – The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Jason Isaacs – The White Lotus (HBO Max)

James Marsden – Paradise (Hulu)

Sam Rockwell – The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Tramell Tillman – Severance (Apple TV+)

John Turturro – Severance (Apple TV+)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear (FX On Hulu)

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO Max)

Kathryn Hahn – The Studio (Apple TV+)

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Catherine O’Hara – The Studio (Apple TV+)

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Jessica Williams – Shrinking (Apple TV+)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN COMEDY SERIES

Ike Barinholtz – The Studio (Apple TV+)

Colman Domingo – The Four Seasons (Netflix)

Harrison Ford – Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Jeff Hiller – Somebody Somewhere (HBO Max)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX On Hulu)

Michael Urie – Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Erin Doherty – Adolescence (Netflix)

Ruth Negga – Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)

Deirdre O’Connell – The Penguin (HBO Max)

Chloë Sevigny – Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

Jenny Slate – Dying For Sex (FX On Hulu)

Christine Tremarco – Adolescence (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Javier Bardem – Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

Bill Camp – Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)

Owen Cooper – Adolescence (Netflix)

Rob Delaney – Dying For Sex (FX On Hulu)

Peter Sarsgaard – Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)

Ashley Walters – Adolescence (Netflix)

BEST TALK SERIES

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

BEST SCRIPTED VARIETY SERIES

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO Max)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

BEST VARIETY SPECIAL LIVE

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar (FOX 4)

Beyoncé Bowl (Netflix)

The Oscars (ABC)

SNL50: The Anniversary Special (NBC)

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert (Peacock)

BEST REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM

The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Traitors (Peacock)