Dylan Efron has—in the words of his The Traitors co-star Sam Asghari—‘given the fans what they want’ with a saucy shirtless photo, and several celebs have weighed in with thirsty comments.

On 4 April, the social media personality and brother of Zac Efron shared a carousel of images on Instagram with the caption, “2 sides of me.”

Miss Guided—the drag name given to him by Bob the Drag Queen—seemingly made a special guest appearance as he accompanied his post with a sassy painted fingernails emoji.

Efron kicked off the post with a shirtless selfie highlighting his impressive physique, followed by eight more pictures of him enjoying various outdoor activities. He wrapped it up with another version of the same shirtless shot.

The post accumulated 125k likes and various thirsty responses from notable LGBTQIA+ stars, allies and Efron’s co-stars on The Traitors, such as Aaron Diaz, Chanel Ayan, Chrishell Stause, Dorit Kemsley, Orville Peck, Sam Asghari, Sherri Shepherd, Taylor Lautner and Toni Mahfud.

“I think your abs, have abs,” said Stause, while Kemsley wrote, “It’s the proud look on your face for me! Oh, and the abs are also [fire emoji].”

Meanwhile, Peck simply commented, “Oh!” Lautner urged him to “give a warning, please,” and Asghari said, “Sometimes you’ve got to give them what they want.”

Our favourite comment, however, comes from the iconic Chanel Ayan, who humorously wrote: “Stop, I’m literally eating fish and chips in London as we speak and had to put it down.”

Interestingly, it also sparked reactions from brands like Diet Coke, Dunkin, Go Pro and Subway. This is how much impact Dylan Efron’s abs have on the world?!

Check out the post below, and don’t forget to revisit his viral video, where he sports speedos in the shower, here.