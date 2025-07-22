Colton Underwood to co-host new dating show about virgins looking for “intimacy and love”

Colton Underwood is returning to the television dating world.

The former Bachelor star will be teaming up with former Bachelorette lead Kaitlyn Bristowe to co-host Hulu’s new reality TV dating show, Are You My First?

Premiering on 18 August, the new 10-episode series will follow a group of singles who are on the search for love. However, unlike other dating shows of its kind, the “sexy young” contestants are all virgins.

The official synopsis reads: “In this groundbreaking new dating experiment, the largest, hottest group of virgins ever assembled search for intimacy, love – and maybe their first – in a tropical paradise designed just for them.

“For the first time, they’re free to explore their connections without judgment, allowing these sexy young singles to embark on a heated yet heartfelt journey packed with romantic dates, revealing challenges and new love interests eager to find The One. Who will find that special someone? And who will go home hot, bothered and heartbroken.”

Underwood first made waves in the entertainment sphere when he competed on the 14th season of The Bachelorette.

After a stint on the spin-off series Bachelor in Paradise, the former NFL star went on to star in his own season of The Bachelor, where he became the first ever virgin to lead the popular franchise.

Three years later, Underwood made headlines again when he came out as gay in an interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America, saying he came to terms with his sexuality due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

Since then, the 33-year-old has lived his life unapologetically, meeting and later marrying political strategist Jordan C. Brown in 2021 and 2023, respectively.

The lovebirds also welcomed their first child, Bishop Colton Brown-Underwood, in September 2024.

Like her co-host, Bristowe also got her start in the entertainment sphere via The Bachelor franchise, competing on the 19th season and then returning for the eleventh season of the equally popular spin-off, The Bachelorette.

In addition to becoming a popular face in Bachelor Nation, Bristowe has competed on Dancing with the Stars, where she ultimately won the coveted trophy, and hosts her popular podcast, Off the Vine.

On 22 July, Underwood took to his Instagram to express excitement for the show, writing: “A successful and happy announcement day for @areyoumyfirst — thank you all for kind and supportive messages! I can’t wait for you to meet these virgins.”

Are You My First will premiere on Hulu on 18 August.