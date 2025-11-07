Chrishell on Selling Sunset’s brutal new season and why it’s finally “time to move on” 

Beyond the potential Australia move, you had a very tender moment with Chris about your IVF journey. Can you share how it’s gone since?

Since I filmed that, we actually did secure and have our donor. It was a big win for us, and we were so excited. Then it’s just been a little bit of a harder road, because getting an egg to fertilise with that has been quite an issue. I’ve done so many rounds that I think I might be at the point of throwing in the towel, and now it’s going to be G’s turn. So it doesn’t mean it’s over for us — we’re still going to try; we just have to use other options. We went with me first because time was a little more of the essence, so I’m not going to rule out maybe giving it one more college try. But I might also just be done. I don’t know. I haven’t fully decided. Sometimes you have to pivot, so I don’t have an answer tied up in a bow. I feel like at this point, one thing I’ve learned from life is to just not try to force something that’s not working. I really want to be in my soft girl era. I want to be able to enjoy things and try things, and if it’s not working, I’m not going to force it.

It was such a touching moment, seeing your friendship with Chris on display.

That was a really beautiful moment. That’s why I love filming with people that I actually adore — you don’t get that all the time. Sometimes it’s clients, and you’re being set up through a mutual friend or something. So it was really nice to have a real moment on the show. We didn’t even know we were going to get that personal or that deep, and we just kind of went there. I guess I’m just in a place where I don’t want to get my hopes up, because I’m always trying to understand the worst-case scenario… maybe we end up on an Italian beach somewhere and travel more, but obviously we are trying. It’s just been filled with ups and downs and maybe having to pivot. Maybe I’ll be a mom to dogs! I don’t know. I like to leave it open because I do get asked this a lot, and I think I want to be open with people. It’s not been an easy process, so maybe it’ll all be worth it down the line — or maybe it’ll be something where I’m topless on an Italian beach somewhere.

That sounds good too.

We’re going to take a boat around the harbour or something. Who knows what will happen, but that would be lovely if that’s in the cards.

It’s been so lovely watching your growth on the show. Discovering your queerness and finding G feels like such a big part of that. Was there a specific moment on Selling Sunset where your queer awakening shaped the way you handled a situation?

I am so fiercely protective of my partner and relationship, and I think filming for the show is quite a push and pull because I’m not in charge. Once you sit in front of those cameras, I have no say in what goes out to people. It’s the nature of the beast of reality television that some things go out that aren’t exactly how you said them, or aren’t in the context in which you said them. So I have been pretty protective of filming with G. I do love that you can see, from when I met them and our love for each other, that I attribute that to really finding my inner self, my inner voice, and trusting myself. I have a partner where we fully support and root for each other. I didn’t realise how much programming I had to deconstruct in my brain and in my head about how I present myself, or things that I unknowingly do to impress or do certain things that weren’t because I wanted to do them or to make me happy, if that makes sense.

I do think that being with G has really helped me come out of my shell and be my best self, and I think you see that on the show. As far as a specific moment, I think I just remembered the last reunion, and that was when everyone realised you can come after me for any reason, but if you touch the subject of my partner, it’s going to be a real fight — and you don’t want that fight. That’s one moment that stands out to me, and maybe to the audience, where people really respected the place I was at and the partner I was with, because I feel like you can tell that it is not put on for TV. That was a real emotion, and I was ready to do whatever it took — and as I am, to protect that with everything I have, because there’s nothing more important. Shows can come and go, but that is my priority.

In the first seasons, you stood your ground unapologetically, but now there’s this bold, fierce aura about you. A cunty aura, even!

Yes. I think I was a people pleaser, and I was so worried about being misconstrued or people not liking me. I have really thrown that out. I truly know that there are going to be times when people like me, or people don’t. Sometimes if you don’t like me for certain reasons, then I don’t like you, because sometimes they don’t like me for the sole reason that I am part of the queer community. That says a lot about that person and not about me. I don’t take that at all to diminish myself. I think it’s more embarrassing to them, to be honest. So I think finding that inner voice that doesn’t try to please everybody… it’s a sad existence when you’re trying to put yourself into a pretzel, trying to make everybody happy, and finally you get to a breaking point and you say, ‘Fuck it.’

Being with G and coming out as queer, it’s all been part of that moment. That’s what is so beautiful: people respond to that because you can see where it’s, like, it is what it is. You saw the season. I’m not always my best self. I have a dinner with Nicole, and she brings out the worst in me, and I’ll own that, but it is what it is. So does this person that my friend was dating at the time, or is dating, that we deal with on the show. I’m human and I have good days and bad days, but I’m not crazy, which I think comes through. Some of them can’t say the same…

That scene with Nicole… Seriously, what the fuck was that? Huh?

She really outdoes herself every time. I mean, really.

Let’s move on to the reunion…

It was very explosive. Listen, I had a turning point filming that reunion. It’s a long day. I don’t know how it’s going to come out, with what makes an hour’s worth of television, but it gets to such a place with these people and relationships that it was the answer I needed to be excited about starting a new chapter. Hopefully, like I said, it will be entertaining, but it was also a nice answer from this chapter of my life that it’s time to move on.

Chrishell, is that what I think it means?

But it won’t be the end for me, just in this iteration of… you’ll see when you see the reunion. Again, I don’t know how it’s going to come out. I look at it as both good and bad. Yes, it was brutal to film it, but sometimes you really need the universe to slap you upside the head to be like, ‘What are we doing? Let’s move on. It’s time.’

Chrishell, honestly, I’m only tuning in for you and Chelsea now. I’ve read stories and seen Instagram posts about how some of the stars in this franchise lean politically…

And that comes through [in the reunion].