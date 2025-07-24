Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival rounds out main cast with 5 series regulars

The upcoming revival of Buffy the Vampire Slayer has found its remaining main cast.

Back in February, it was announced that Hulu would be bringing back the beloved fantasy drama, with Sarah Michelle Gellar set to reprise her iconic role and executive produce the series.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao and Poker Face’s Nora and Lilla Zuckerman were also confirmed as the director and showrunners of the pilot, respectively.

Lastly, it was revealed that Gellar’s beloved character would be in the show in a “recurring” capacity and not “its central focus.”

In May, Buffy fans were treated to even more exciting news when Gellar introduced Star Wars: Skeleton Crew star Ryan Kiera Armstrong as the revival’s lead star and new ‘Chosen One.’

“From the moment I saw Ryan’s audition, I knew there was only one girl that I wanted by my side,” Gellar told Deadline.

“To have that kind of emotional intelligence and talent, at such a young age is truly a gift. The bonus is that her smile lights up even the darkest room.”

Since that fateful day, fans have waited with bated breath for more information about the upcoming series, including the remaining cast members joining Gellar and Armstrong.

Fortunately, the wait came to an end when Variety announced the final five actors set to appear in the upcoming pilot.

According to the news outlet, Ava Jean (Law & Order: SVU) will play Larkin, Faly Rakotohavana (Secret Society of Second Born Royals) will play Hugo, Sarah Bock (Severance) will play Gracie, Daniel di Tomasso (Witches of East End), will portray Abe, and Jack Cutmore-Scott (Oppenheimer) will play Mr Burke.

Even though the announcement didn’t include official character bios, a March report from TV Line teased what fans can expect from two of the recently announced additions, Hugo and Gracie.

In the exclusive story, the publication revealed that the two characters would be friends of the Armstrong’s Chosen One, who is reportedly named Nova. Hugo is described as an “out and proud nerd who comes from money,” while Gracie is “a young expert on vampires” and a huge fan of Buffy Summers.

The recent casting news comes a few days after Gellar revealed that the show was making major production strides.

In a cryptic post on Instagram, the I Know What You Did Last Summer star wrote, “Baby steps” alongside two pictures, including one of a name card that read “Sarah Michelle Gellar Prinze – “Buffy Summers”.

The other photo featured a Buffy figurine sitting in front of a script for the revival’s pilot episode.

While Gellar refrained from sharing further details, the post appears to confirm that cast table reads are now underway, which suggests that filming may be around the corner.

For more information about the upcoming Buffy revival, click here.