These new shots of Manu Ríos and Pablo Alborán in Breathless season 2 have us flatlining

Somebody call a doctor – because Manu Rios and Pablo Alborán in scrubs might be too much for us to handle.

On 29 July, Netflix unveiled new stills from Breathless season two and confirmed its release date as 31 October. Yes, we’re flatlining!

Thankfully, Ríos will reprise his season one role as Biel de Felipe, a newly qualified doctor in the respiratory department of Valencia’s Joaquín Sorolla Hospital.

That’s not all: Pablo Alborán’s mysterious new character, Jon, can also be seen in his scrubs, getting rather close to fellow doctor Enrique “Quique” Román (Xoán Fórneas) — hinting at a possible romance.

Alborán is best known in Spain as a singer-songwriter — he boasts six consecutive number-one albums, seven number-one singles, 28 Latin Grammy Award nominations, and four Grammy nominations for Best Latin Pop Album.

In the midst of Pride Month in 2020, he came out as gay, telling fans: “Life goes on, everything will remain the same, but I’m going to be a little happier than I already am.

“A lot of people suspect, know or just don’t care. I have been lucky enough to been raised where I had the freedom to love who I wanted to love.”

Breathless — titled Respira in Spanish — follows a group of doctors as they save lives, fall into romantic entanglements, and navigate rising tensions within the public health system.

The season two synopsis reads: “The Joaquín Sorolla is now a privately run hospital, challenging the values and principles of its medical staff. Having got her way, Patricia (Najwa Nimri) continues her fight against cancer while growing increasingly close to Néstor (Borja Luna).

“Jésica (Blanca Suárez) is trying to regain her usual self confidence, but she’s torn between Lluís (Alfonso Bassave) and Biel.

“Pilar (Aitana Sánchez-Gijón) is still grappling with her son’s addictions, but Quique (Xóan Fórneas) may find an unexpected ally in her when the hospital’s new management pushes him to make a questionable decision.

“On top of it all, the arrival of a renowned oncologist, Sophie (Rachel Lascar), threatens to turn the entire place upside down.”

Upon release, the first season of Breathless earned rave reviews, with viewers and critics praising the cast’s performances, dramatic storylines and LGBTQIA+ representation.

Check out the new stills below: