BOOTS star Max Parker lands major role in Prime Video’s upcoming God of War series

Max Parker has been cast in Prime Video’s highly anticipated TV adaptation of the hit video game series God of War.

Announced by Deadline on 21 January, the Vampire Academy star has signed on to play Heimdall, the Norse God of Foresight, Watchman of the Aesir, and a son of Odin, the King of Asgard.

Heimdall’s official character description reads: “The Watchman of Asgard and one of the sons of Odin, Heimdall is a god in his own right with the special ability to anticipate what’s about to happen at any moment.

“Handsome and dynamic, he feels unappreciated by his father and underestimated by the rest of the family, and as a result, Heimdall is constantly looking for ways to improve his position in the hierarchy and increase his stature and power.”

In addition to Parker, the upcoming adaptation will feature Sons of Anarchy’s Ryan Hurst as Kratos, the beloved main protagonist, and A Discovery of Witches star Teresa Palmer as Sif, the Goddess of Family and Thor’s wife.

Created by Ronald D. Moore, best known for his work on Outlander and For All Mankind, the series follows Kratos and his son Atreus as they “embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye.”

The official synopsis adds: “Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human.”

Months before landing a role in one of the most highly anticipated TV series, Parker wowed audiences worldwide with his performance in the critically acclaimed Netflix series BOOTS.

Inspired by former U.S. Marine Greg Cope White’s memoir The Pink Marine, the series follows Cameron Cope (Miles Heizer), a closeted, directionless teen, and his best friend, Ray McAffey (Liam Oh), as they navigate the tough, unpredictable world of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Overseeing Cameron’s training is Parker’s character, Sgt. Sullivan, an elite Recon Marine who pushes Cameron and his fellow recruits to the limit while carrying secrets of his own.

Upon its release, the series debuted with 9.4 million views in its first week — a number that doubled in its second week after the Pentagon described it as “woke garbage” — and spent four weeks in Netflix’s Top 10.

However, in December, Netflix delivered a crushing blow to fans by opting not to renew BOOTS for a second season.

While we won’t be able to see Parker reprise his role as Sgt. Sullivan, we’re excited to see him kick off his God of War era in the coming years.

