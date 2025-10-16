On 9 October, LGBTQIA+ TV enthusiasts were finally treated to the first season of Netflix’s new gay military series BOOTS.

Inspired by former U.S. Marine Greg Cope White’s memoir The Pink Marine, the hour-long dramedy is set in the 1990s and follows Cameron Cope (Miles Heizer), a closeted, directionless teen, and his best friend Ray McAffey (Liam Oh) as they navigate the tough and unpredictable world of the U.S. Marine Corps.

The official synopsis reads: “Together, this ensemble navigates the literal and metaphorical landmines of boot camp, forging unlikely bonds and discovering their true selves in an environment designed to push them to their limits.

“With sharp wit and plenty of heart, BOOTS is about friendship, resilience, and finding your place in the world — even when that world seems determined to keep you in line or leave you behind.”

The LGBTQIA+ series also stars Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring), Kieron Moore (Masters of the Air), Nicholas Logan (Parish), Max Parker (Vampire Academy), Brandon Tyler Moore (Mayor of Kingstown), Blake Burt (Geostorm), Rico Paris (Zola), Dominic Goodman (He’s All That), and Angus O’Brien (Hightown).

Since its release, BOOTS has earned rave reviews from critics and viewers alike, with many praising the series for its heartfelt characters, timely and powerful storylines, sharp writing, and standout performances from the cast.

In addition to these accolades, the show has been celebrated by LGBTQIA+ viewers for featuring a predominantly queer cast. With the series’ popularity showing no signs of slowing, we wanted to shine a spotlight on the talented queer actors at the forefront of BOOTS.