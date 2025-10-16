BOOTS: Meet the openly gay cast of Netflix’s viral military series
Netflix’s BOOTS has arrived, and we’re taking a closer look at the openly gay talent at the heart of the series.
WORDS BY JORDAN ROBLEDO
16th October 2025
On 9 October, LGBTQIA+ TV enthusiasts were finally treated to the first season of Netflix’s new gay military series BOOTS.
Inspired by former U.S. Marine Greg Cope White’s memoir The Pink Marine, the hour-long dramedy is set in the 1990s and follows Cameron Cope (Miles Heizer), a closeted, directionless teen, and his best friend Ray McAffey (Liam Oh) as they navigate the tough and unpredictable world of the U.S. Marine Corps.
The official synopsis reads: “Together, this ensemble navigates the literal and metaphorical landmines of boot camp, forging unlikely bonds and discovering their true selves in an environment designed to push them to their limits.
“With sharp wit and plenty of heart, BOOTS is about friendship, resilience, and finding your place in the world — even when that world seems determined to keep you in line or leave you behind.”
The LGBTQIA+ series also stars Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring), Kieron Moore (Masters of the Air), Nicholas Logan (Parish), Max Parker (Vampire Academy), Brandon Tyler Moore (Mayor of Kingstown), Blake Burt (Geostorm), Rico Paris (Zola), Dominic Goodman (He’s All That), and Angus O’Brien (Hightown).
Since its release, BOOTS has earned rave reviews from critics and viewers alike, with many praising the series for its heartfelt characters, timely and powerful storylines, sharp writing, and standout performances from the cast.
In addition to these accolades, the show has been celebrated by LGBTQIA+ viewers for featuring a predominantly queer cast. With the series’ popularity showing no signs of slowing, we wanted to shine a spotlight on the talented queer actors at the forefront of BOOTS.
Miles Heizer
View this post on Instagram
Who does Miles Heizer play in BOOTS?
The Parenthood star portrays the lead protagonist, Cameron Cope, a “directionless and closeted” teen who joins the U.S. Marine Corps alongside his best friend, Ray.
What has Miles Heizer said about his sexuality?
In an interview with Queerty, the 13 Reasons Why actor reflected on his journey in Hollywood as a gay actor, revealing that he never officially came out.
“I started acting when I was ten, so I’ve been doing this for a really long time. The older I got, the more ‘clockably gay’ I was. Not in a bad way, I’m obsessed. I love it,” he explained to the news outlet. “But I never came out publicly. People are like, ‘You came out at a young age.’ I’m like, no, everyone just saw my face and was like, ‘Gay actor, Miles Heizer.’”
Max Parker
View this post on Instagram
Who does Max Parker play in BOOTS?
In the series, the Vampire Academy star portrays Sergeant Liam Robert Sullivan, “the consummate elite recon Marine” in charge of training Cameron and his fellow recruits in U.S. Marine Corps discipline. However, behind the scenes, Sgt Sullivan struggles with a career-ending secret.
What has Max Parker said about his sexuality?
In 2020, Parker publicly came out as gay during an interview with Attitude, following intrusive press coverage.
“I think now with the way life’s going and the way the world is now, it’s just a really good, happy thing to just be yourself. And I think that’s why now’s a good time,” he told the publication. “I think a lot of people come out in different stages. They’ll come out to their friends, their parents, and family. What I’ve found hardest is probably coming out to yourself.”
Sachin Bhatt
View this post on Instagram
Who does Sachin Bhatt play in BOOTS?
The Queer as Folk star portrays Major Wilkinson, the secret love interest of Max Parker’s character, Sgt Sullivan.
What has Sachin Bhatt said about his sexuality?
While Bhatt has publicly embraced his sexuality for years, it hasn’t always been easy for him to navigate Hollywood as an openly gay actor.
While appearing on The Convo Sutra podcast in May, the No Good Deed star revealed: “[In] the theatre scene, no one cared. Here, my first manager was like, ‘Don’t tell anyone you’re gay. Don’t talk about it.’ – I kind of limited who I was as a performer… that kind of screwed me up for a few years.”
Angus O’Brien
View this post on Instagram
Who does Angus O’Brien play in BOOTS?
The Foxhole star portrays Thaddeus Beau Sterling Hicks, one of the new U.S. Marine Corps recruits alongside Cameron. Unlike his peers, Hicks is mischievous and something of an oddball who often gets into trouble.
What has Angus O’Brien said about his sexuality?
In 2018, the Night Sky actor made waves when he reflected on playing a transphobic bully in the musical drama Rise as a queer actor. In an open letter for Teen Vogue, O’Brien wrote: “As an openly queer actor who is finally booking substantial roles, I’m often forced to reckon with the fact that some of the characters I audition for are archetypes of people I would passionately resist in my activism.
“It’s no secret that the entertainment industry is dominated by white-cis-het-males and I have to constantly check my privilege as a white cisgender gay man who plays straight, sometimes hateful, characters.”
All eight episodes of BOOTS are now available to stream on Netflix.
