Bob the Drag Queen explains viral Zac Efron diss on The Traitors

Bob the Drag Queen has named the two films that resulted in his viral diss of Zac Efron on The Traitors.

In January, the third season of the Emmy-winning competition series aired, featuring reality television icons such as Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset), Bob Harper (The Biggest Loser), Carolyn Wiger (Survivor), Gabby Windey (The Bachelor) and Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City).

As is the case with each season, the personalities are tasked with playing “the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust” in hopes of winning up to $250,000.

Amongst them are “Traitors”, a group of contestants selected by host Alan Cumming whose job is to “murder” the remaining players – the “Faithfuls” – while remaining undetected to steal the final prize fund for themselves.

Bob was selected as a Traitor alongside Wiger, Boston Rob (Survivor) and Danielle Reyes (Big Brother), and immediately caused controversy (on Gay Twitter) when he convinced his teammates to eliminate two fan-favourite Housewives: Dorinda and Chanel Ayan of Dubai fame.

He also went viral when he clashed with Dylan Efron, brother of Zac, at a roundtable. After Dylan tried to persuade his co-stars that the Drag Race winner was a Traitor, saying, “Bob is an amazing actor, I grew up with an actor,” Bob shot back, “Not a good one!”

Ultimately, Bob failed to convince the Faithfuls that he was one of them, and he was banished in the fourth episode.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bob explained that he doesn’t “have any vitriol for Zac Efron” and that the reason for his shady remark was because he “really wanted to be biting in the moment”. He also revealed that he’s only seen two of his films: High School Musical and Baywatch.

“I haven’t watched any Zac Efron films since I said that, but I’ve been told to watch Iron Claw, so maybe I’ll give it a check, I’ll give it a once over.”

So far, the Dirty Grandpa star has not publicly acknowledged Bob’s shade. However, Bob thinks it’s a matter of time before he responds as “we’re both getting tagged all the time”: “So if Zac Efron is running his own social media account, there’s no way he hasn’t seen it.

“I’ve been tagged in so many videos, so many memes, so many ridiculous things of me and Zac Efron.”

As for Dylan, Bob said he hasn’t “taken it to heart”, adding: “He knows that I was just in the moment being a drama queen.”

The third season of The Traitors is still airing in the U.S. on Peacock. It is available to stream in the UK on BBC iPlayer.