Blood, sex and rock & roll: Here’s your extended first look at The Vampire Lestat

A brand new teaser for the third season of Interview with the Vampire has arrived, and it’s full of spicy drama.

Titled The Vampire Lestat, the new batch of episodes are based on Anne Rice’s hit novel of the same name.

For those unfamiliar with the 1985 book, the story chronicles Lestat’s rise to fame as a rock star, his early life as a vampire and his existential quest for meaning.

It also retells some of the events from Interview with the Vampire, but from Lestat’s point of view — reframing the story previously narrated by Louis de Pointe du Lac and published in-universe by Daniel Molloy.

In addition to Sam Reid reprising his role as the titular character, aka the ‘Brat Prince,’ The Vampire Lestat will see the return of Jacob Anderson as Louise, Eric Bogosian as Daniel, Assad Zaman as Armand, and Delainey Hayles as Claudia.

While the highly anticipated series doesn’t arrive until 2026, AMC satiated fans’ thirst with a jam-packed “extended first look” preview on 10 October.

At the start of the teaser, we hear Daniel ranting to Louis about a “Hollywood asshole” wanting him to create a film version or documentary of Interview with the Vampire with Lestat at the centre stage.

“I’m like, ‘blow me’, I hang up. Calls me back a week later, ‘I want to direct it,’ figuring that will end it,” Daniel explains.

“I have one meeting with him. I’m meeting with Lestat’s lawyer, and it’s vampire rumspringa for Danny boy Malloy.”

In response, Louis cryptically congratulates Daniel on the book before revealing his honest reaction.

“I didn’t like me in it. Passive, selfish, a liar, but not the lying to myself kind, a f**king liar,” he says.

The teaser then transitions to a montage of Lestat, showing his journey from childhood to the present day.

In addition to Lestat’s history, the first look featurette includes scenes of him performing with his band and living the rock star lifestyle.

Of course, it wouldn’t be an Interview with the Vampire teaser without a lovers’ quarrel scene between Lestat and Louis, who appear to be in some legal mediation.

“He did not direct a play and then come home canoodling with one of his victims, did he? Who did that, I wonder? Repeat the name?” Lestat exclaims, resulting in Louis naming Armand.

“Santiago, I could understand, at least he had a presence, but Armand?

“Is it true that you had a second home in Sausalito with him? Did you take turns driving across the Golden Gate Bridge? Who held the wheel harder!”

Building off Lestat’s outburst, Louis adds: “Yeah, writing numbers on each other’s backs and pretending to guess them wrong,” which gets the former riled up even more.

Naturally, the bloody teaser has been a hit with fans, who have flocked to social media to share their reactions.

“Lestat having a crash out mid-crash out because Louis touched his lawyer’s hand. Emmy time,” one fan on X/Twitter wrote.

Another Interview with the Vampire enthusiast commented: “This is going to change the television landscape once again.”

A third person tweeted: “Oooooohhhhhh how I’ve missed Lestat de Lioncourt’s gay ass and his meltdowns I am SOOOOO READY.”

In addition to the first look teaser, fans were also treated to some juicy information during the cast panel at New York Comic Con.

When discussing Louis and where he is mentally at the start of The Vampire Lestat, Anderson teased: “You can only own the night for so long. I feel like Louis is a really, really moving, beautiful place at the end of season two.

“That’s all real, and I think he’s found a sense of being in the present. However, I’m stealing this from Hannah as she said this earlier. You can put the dress on the wall, you can put the portrait on the wall, but ultimately, his child died, and that’s not something you just get over.”

Lastly, the panel included exciting new casting announcements, such as Sheila Atim as Akasha, Noah Reid as Larry, Seamus Patterson as Alex, Sarah Swire as TC and Ryan Kattner as Salamander.

Check out the full first look below.