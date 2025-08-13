Big Mistakes: Adults star Jack Innanen joins Dan Levy’s Netflix crime comedy

Jack Innanen has been cast as a series regular in Big Mistakes.

Co-created by Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy and Bottoms‘ Rachel Sennott, the upcoming crime drama will follow “two deeply incapable siblings who are blackmailed into the world of organised crime.”

Alongside his duties as showrunner and executive producer, Levy will star in the series as one half of the lead sibling duo alongside Another Simple Favor’s Taylor Ortega.

Laurie Metcalf – best known for her roles in Roseanne, Lady Bird and Scream 2 – has also been cast in the show in an undisclosed role.

As of the time of writing, details surrounding Innanen’s role are being kept confidential.

The remaining cast of Big Mistakes includes: Boran Kuzum (Wounded Love), Abby Quinn (Knock at the Cabin), Elizabeth Perkins (Sharp Objects), Jacob Gutierrez (Dear Edward), Joe Barbara (Another World), Josh Fadem (Twin Peaks) and Mark Ivanir (Mayor of Kingstown).

Shortly after the news broke, Innanen took to Instagram to celebrate his casting, writing: “Big Mistakes in production. Let’s go, team.”

His story also included snaps from Levy’s behind-the-scenes photo carousel, which you can view below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Levy (@instadanjlevy)

According to The Hollywood Reporter, filming is currently underway in New Jersey. However, a release date has not been announced.

Inannan initially rose to fame in 2022 with his viral TikTok videos, amassing over three million followers on the platform. He went on to land guest roles in the Canadian comedy series The Dessert (2023) and The Office Movers (2024).

Earlier this year, he secured his breakout role as the “sexually fluid” Paul Baker in FX’s comedy Adults, which follows five friends in their twenties as they navigate adulthood in Queens, New York.

The series quickly became a hit with both fans and critics, with several scenes — ranging from Charlie Cox’s unhinged guest appearance to Paul Baker’s attempt to sell a gun to someone with an unusually complicated vocabulary — going viral on social media.

Fans of the series have also dubbed Paul Baker and Anton (Owen Thiele), affectionately nicknamed “Panton”, the “best ship of the year,” while sharing hopes for their relationship to develop further in a potential second season.

There’s still no word on whether Adults has been renewed (yet). Given the current climate in the entertainment industry — where a ridiculous number of new shows are cancelled after just one season — fans have been campaigning hard for a renewal.

Stay tuned for more information about Big Mistakes and Adults season two.