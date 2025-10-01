Big Brother UK fans praise Zelah for sparking important conversations about trans issues

Fans have praised houseguest Zelah Glasson for discussing his transition and bringing attention to trans rights.

On 28 September, the iconic reality series returned for its 22nd season — and third since the ITV reboot — with co-hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best.

Like past entries, the new episodes follow a group of 12 people living together in a house outfitted with HD cameras and microphones, recording their every move 24/7.

Since the season premiere, fans have become enamoured with Zelah, a 25-year-old personal trainer from South London who says he’s “constantly compared to a spaniel dog“ and is “pretty unbearable if I don’t get my 12,000 steps a day.”

“I’m half-Indian, half-English, so my mum’s from Calcutta and my dad was from Cornwall,“ he explained in his VT. “The kind of people I don’t usually get along with are bro-y guys, which I know is ironic to say as I sit here in a wife pleaser with a mullet.”

In addition to his endearing personality, Zelah has garnered praise for being an open book about his trans identity.

One moment that has stood out to viewers was when he opened up to fellow queer house guest Sam about his transition.

“I had the surgery ages ago, and I had to sleep like that,” the fitness influencer explained during the 30 September (Tuesday) episode.

When Sam asked, “Which surgery?” Zelah revealed that he had chest surgery two years ago.

“So my girlfriend and I, we were in a lesbian relationship for a while, and this was her first ever relationship. I went from lesbian to man like, downgrade,” he joked.

Zelah went on to discuss his childhood and how he navigated his identity growing up.

“When I was six years old, if you looked at me then and look at me now, you’d think I went from A to B. I looked like a little version of me now. I had the skin fade and everything,” he continued.

“I was still bullied for being a man in school. Like, there’s always something. And then, when I realised I was queer around 15, things started to get better because I started to be a bit more masculine. Went through my toxic masculinity phase. Got a motorbike and my tattoos.

“Time went on, and I just eventually started to realise, ‘Hmm, I don’t see myself getting old in this body. No matter how masculine I am as a woman. It’s just never going to be quite satisfying.’ I think the biggest thing for me is that I just couldn’t picture myself getting old. It’s scary, it feels like progress is just rolling back.”

Towards the end of their conversation, Zelah reflected on how the current political climate – which has seen a rise in anti-trans rhetoric – has affected his day-to-day life.

“Biggest issues with bathrooms were before I transitioned and I was a masculine woman,” he shared.

“I once got dragged downstairs by two bouncers in a club, and as they dragged me down the stairs, they went, ‘You think you’re funny?’ and I had to quickly lift up my shirt and show my sports bra and say, ‘I’m a woman.’

“It’s crazy how people living their lives bother other people so much. Because trans people, queer people are always, I guess, painted in the media as the aggressor, when the majority are just trying to get by.”

Another conversation that caught viewers’ attention was Zelah, Feyisola and Cameron K’s discussion on transphobia and feminism.

During their chat, Feyisola discussed the challenges she faced as a Black bald woman, revealing that she receives a lot of transphobic abuse due to her appearance.

“I get a lot of people who make comments that they probably shouldn’t feel comfortable saying. I get a lot of people shouting at me like, ‘You’re always going to be a man,'” she explained.

Since the release of the 30 September episode, viewers have flocked to X/Twitter to praise the show for including the aforementioned conversations and shining a light on trans issues amid the volatile political climate.

One fan wrote: “THIS IS WHY BIG BROTHER IS IMPORTANT! These conversations are needed and should be heard by everyone #BBUK.”

Another viewer echoed similar sentiments, writing: “This is such an important conversation to have right now! We have so many hateful people in this country! It disgusts me to my core that people can be so bigoted and ignorant!”

A third person tweeted: “As a trans man living in this social climate, I am so grateful to this man [Zelah] right now. I’m hoping he’s able to change some minds and hearts to help our community.”

You can watch Big Brother UK every evening on ITV at 9 pm.

Check out more fan reactions below.