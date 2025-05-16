BBC unveils trailer and release date for queer drama What It Feels Like For a Girl

The BBC has released the first trailer for its upcoming queer drama What It Feels Like For a Girl.

Inspired by the acclaimed memoir of the same name by award-winning writer and journalist Paris Lees, the series is led by Byron (Ellis Howard), a teenager who is “stuck in a small working-class town that hasn’t been the same since the coal mine shut down in the 80s”.

“Byron needs to get away and doesn’t care how,” reads the official synopsis.

“Life explodes in a rush when Byron escapes to Nottingham’s vibrant underworld, discovering a realm of drink, drugs, and a chaotic family of troublemakers – ‘The Fallen Divas’.

“Byron finds a gang of kindred spirits in the mesmerising Lady Die (Laquarn Lewis), Sticky Nikki (Alex Thomas-Smith), Dirty Damian (Adam Ali), while an intense rivalry brews between Byron and the beautiful, acid-tongued Sasha (Hannah Jones).

“Between them, they beg, steal and skank their way on a rollercoaster ride of hedonism at the heart of the UK’s early 2000s club scene. The party can’t last forever though, and when Byron is seduced by bad-boy Liam, a shocking encounter occurs that will change life forever.”

What It Feels Like For a Girl also stars Calam Lynch as Max, Jake Dunn as Liam and Dickie Beau as Peter. Additional cast includes Emma Shipp, Sekou Diaby, Laura Checkley, Oliver Huntingdon, Lorn Macdonald, Rhys Connah, Fay Ripley and Selina Mosinski.

The series, which launches all eight episodes on BBC iPlayer on 3 June, is described as a “raw, heartbreaking and hilarious” Y2K drama with themes of escapism, self-discovery and destruction.

Watch the trailer for What It Feels Like For a Girl here or below.