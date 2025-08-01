And Just Like That ending with two-part season 3 finale

It’s the end of an era…

On 1 August, the showrunner for And Just Like That…, Michael Patrick King, announced the series would be coming to an end after its current season.

“And just like that… the ongoing storytelling of the Sex And The City universe is coming to an end,” he revealed in a statement posted on Instagram.

“While I was writing the last episode of And Just Like That… season three, it became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop. Along with Sarah Jessica Parker, Casey Bloys and Sarah Aubrey, we decided to end the popular series this year with a two-part finale and extended the original series order from 10 episodes to 12.”

King went on to say that he and Sarah Jessica Parker wanted to hold off on the surprising announcement because they didn’t want it to overshadow the season.

“It’s with great gratitude we thank all the viewers who have let these characters into their homes and their hearts over these many years,” he added.

Since the news was announced, a number of the show’s stars have taken to social media to share their reactions to the news.

Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte York, wrote in her own Instagram post: “I am profoundly sad. I love our whole beautiful cast and crew. 400 artisans working so hard on our show with deep love. And to our loyal fans, we love you forever and ever.”

Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda Hobbs, echoed similar sentiments, writing: “I can’t believe our wild, beautiful And Just Like That ride is almost over. It has been such a delight from start to finish.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by And Just Like That… (@justlikethatmax)

“I will miss working with these people every day SO incredibly much, but know we will always be a part of each other’s lives. Get ready for a lot more carousels in the weeks to come! And don’t miss these last few episodes: surprises in store!”

Lastly, the lead star of And Just Like That, Parker, broke her silence on the news with a heartfelt Instagram post, honouring the long-running Sex and the City franchise, its iconic characters and her nearly 30-year journey playing the beloved and multi-layered Carrie Bradshaw.

“To you all, MPK and I together recognised, as we have in the past, this chapter is complete. AJLT was all joy, adventure, the greatest kind of hard work alongside the most extraordinary talent of 380 that includes all the brilliant actors who joined us,” she wrote.

“I am better for every single day I spent with you. It will be forever before I forget. The whole thing. Thank you all. I love you so. I hope you love these final two episodes as much as we all do. Rabbit rabbit. Xxx, SJ.”

Back in 2021, fans returned to the Sex and the City universe with the premiere of And Just Like That… on HBO Max.

Picking up 10 years after the events of the second film, the first season followed Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda as they navigated life in their 50s, breakups, deaths and new friendships.

While the continuation series didn’t feature the return of Kim Cattrall’s beloved character Samantha Jones, it introduced a bevvy of new faces such as Lisa Todd Wexley (Nicole Ari Parker), a documentarian and mother of three who’s close with Charlotte and later becomes friends with the other girls; Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury), a luxury real estate broker who helps Carrie sell her iconic apartment, becoming close friends with her in the process; Dr Naya Wallace (seasons one and two), a Columbia Law School professor who becomes friends with Miranda after teaching the latter’s law class; and the controversial Che Diaz (seasons one and two), a non-binary queer comedian who co-hosted Carrie’s season one podcast and later becomes Miranda’s love interest and ex.

Since its premiere, And Just Like That… has garnered both positive and negative reviews, with many critics and fans praising the show for its diverse cast and LGBTQIA+ representation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker)

At the same time, some viewers have criticised certain aspects of the show’s storylines and actions by specific characters.

However, despite the mixed response, the show has been a success for HBO Max, becoming one of their most-streamed titles to date.

The two-part finale for And Just Like That is set to air on 7 August and 14 August.

For more And Just Like That… content, check out our interviews with Sarah Jessica Parker (here), Cynthia Nixon (here), Kristin Davis (here), Nicole Ari Parker (here) and Sarita Choudhury (here).