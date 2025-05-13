All’s Fair: Ryan Murphy’s new star-studded legal drama receives first teaser trailer

The first trailer has arrived for All’s Fair, promising scandal, drama and whodunnit chaos.

Set to premiere this fall on Hulu (US) and Disney+ (UK), the Ryan Murphy-created legal drama follows a group of female lawyers who leave their male-dominated law firm to open a “powerhouse” practice.

As per the synopsis: “Fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances—both in the courtroom and within their own ranks. In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game—they change it.”

All’s Fair is set to bring together an array of stars from the Ryan Murphy TV universe, including Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash-Betts, Kim Kardashian, and Naomi Watts.

The series is also set to feature Hollywood iconGlenn Close, Teyana Taylor and Matthew Noszka.

In the trailer, Allura Grant (Kardashian), Emerald Greene (Nash-Betts) and Liberty Ronson (Watts) are sitting in a conference room before the former asks their client, Dee Barber (Elizabeth Berkley), to take “a deep breath” and tell them her story.

“It’s been a lot. I’m sorry,” Dee says, resulting in Liberty exclaiming, “No, no. We don’t meet with sorry people.”

As the trailer progresses, the iconic ‘Cell Block Tango’ from Broadway’s Chicago plays in the background while clips of the ladies and their glamorous yet complicated lives flash across the screen.

“He hurt you. Get mad, get hot. Get revenge!” Dina Standish (Close) exclaims.

In addition to teasing the series’ intricate storylines, the trailer promises backstabbing, witty dialogue, stunning outfits, twists, turns, and hot, shirtless men.

While an exact release date for All’s Fair has not been announced, the trailer has generated plenty of buzz on social media.

“This show was quite LITERALLY made for me holy shit,” one person on X/Twitter wrote.

Another viewer commented: “Will subscribe to Disney+ again for this.”

A third pop culture enthusiast tweeted: “I know this is a Ryan Murphy production, so I shouldn’t be surprised, but god, this cast is CAMP.”

Check out the full trailer and first-look photos of All’s Fair below.