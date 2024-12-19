Agatha All Along: Kathryn Hahn addresses the possibility of season 2

Agatha All Along star Kathryn Hahn has opened up about a potential second season.

Back in September, the highly anticipated Marvel series finally made its way to Disney+.

Set after the events of WandaVision, the show follows Agatha (Hahn) as she embarks on a treacherous journey down the Witches’ Road with the help of her newly formed coven: Billy “Teen” Kaplan/Maximoff (Joe Locke), Sharon Davis (Debra Jo Rupp), Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata), Alice Wu-Gulliver (Ali Ahn), Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza) and Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone).

The synopsis reads: “The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth teen helps break her free from a distorted spell.

“Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.”

Throughout its exciting run, Agatha All Along received rave reviews for its stellar story, captivating special effects, campy horror, and unapologetic LGBTQIA+ representation.

Despite being initially positioned as a limited series, rumours about a potential second season started circulating following the show’s explosive finale.

Speculation rose to new heights when Disney+ decided to submit Agatha All Along as a comedy series for the 2025 awards show season – including the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, and Emmys.

However, Marvel fans weren’t the only ones surprised by the show’s submission status.

While attending the Golden Globes First Time Nominees luncheon on 17 December, Hahn revealed to Entertainment Tonight: “Let me tell you, we all thought it was [a limited series].

“So when we saw that it was submitted in this category, we all got very excited about some possibilities. Of course, we are the last to know.”

When asked if she was hoping for a season two renewal, Hahn swiftly agreed, adding that she wasn’t “done” with Agatha.

“I love this witch. If I could just play–– I mean, Agatha is everything you want as an actor in like one part, so.”

This isn’t the first time Hahn expressed an interest in the show coming back for a second entry.

Earlier this month, the Parks and Recreation star told Deadline that she and the cast would be “thrilled” to step back into their respective character’s witchy shoes.

“It was a very life-altering deep experience in Atlanta, Georgia, with just this very small cast on the soundstage, day after day,” she added.

The creator of Agatha All Along, Jac Schaeffer, echoed similar sentiments in a separate interview with The Wrap, teasing that there was “a lot of opportunity” to explore Agatha and Billy’s story in a future season.

“You know, it’s hard to speak about because I have a lot of awareness of the handoffs between different properties,” she revealed.

“So, really, all I can say is I, as a fan, am so excited about this duo of Billy Maximoff and his spirit guide, Ghost Agatha. And I think that there’s a lot of opportunity there.”

As of writing, Marvel Studios has yet to officially greenlit a second season of Agatha All Along.