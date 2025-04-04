Departures tells a serious story with charm and humour at BFI Flare festival – review

At the weekend we made our way down to the Southbank to check out new LGBTQ+ feature film Departures at the BFI Flare film festival. It’s the debut full-length feature film from directing duo Neil Ely and Lloyd Eyre-Morgan and follows the success of their short film S.A.M. at last year’s BFI Flare. Departures features Eyre-Morgan in the lead role and also stars David Tag (Hollyoaks), Liam Boyle (Coronation Street), Kerry Howard (Him & Her) and Lorraine Stanley (EastEnders). So what’s it all about?

Well, Departures tells a serious story which is all too familiar within the queer community. We’re introduced to Benji (Eyre-Morgan) who is struggling to move on from a toxic relationship that has now ended; the film starts at the end, as we witness the final argument between Benji and his ex-partner Jake (Tag) and then we see the events leading up to that moment. It explores numerous key themes along the way – alcohol, hook ups, destructive behaviour – which will resonate with an LGBTQ+ audience.









It is, unsurprisingly, not a happy story, and some moments are quite difficult to watch – we witness Benji unnecessarily putting himself into some quite dangerous situations, which made us a little uncomfortable, although we’re aware that’s because we’ve also been in his shoes. However, Departures manages to do this with a real charm and sense of humour – there are numerous laugh-out-loud moments. There’s also a genuine authenticity in the writing here, with some cutting remarks – Benji’s mum (Stanley) quipping that she “wanted a happy gay” for a son is both hilarious and tragic.

We enjoyed our 90 minutes with Departures – we immediately bought into our central pair and it’s difficult not to warm to them, as we’ve all either been in their shoes or know people just like them; it’s a hugely relatable story. Queer people in a relationship – is it even really that? Perhaps it’s more of a situationship – who are looking for different things and not being completely open and up front with each other about that; who are both independently wrestling with various demons we have to fight with, because of how society expects gay men to be… it makes for a compelling and hugely enjoyable watch.

GAY TIMES gives Departures – 4/5