“Best ship of the year”: Adults fans are “obsessing” over Paul Baker and Anton

Social media (and me) is rightfully “obsessing” over the chemistry between Paul Baker and Anton on FX’s new comedy series Adults.
Major spoilers for Adults ahead.
Following a quintet of friends in their twenties as they navigate adulthood in Queens, New York, Adults quietly premiered on 28 May — but has since gone viral a plethora of times.
From the cast’s easy chemistry to Charlie Cox’s unhinged guest appearance, and the hilarious scene of Paul Baker attempting to sell a gun to an individual with a complicated vocabulary, Adults memes have dominated social media over the past few days.
In particular, fans (again, me) are going bonkers over Paul Baker and Anton, played by TikTok star Jack Innanen and Owen Thiele (of Overcompensating fame), respectively.
The two beloved characters begin the series with a tight platonic bond — Paul is in a relationship with the iconic Issa (Amita Rao) — but later episodes reveal a budding romantic connection.
In one moment, Anton gently holds Paul’s chin as he assures him that his moustache is “perfect.” In the final episode — major, major spoiler incoming — Anton marries Paul, who is Canadian, to help him stay in the U.S.
As their friends celebrate the ‘fake’ wedding, they pressure the pair to kiss to make it official. Though initially hesitant, they ultimately kiss — passionately, we should add — shocking Issa, Samir (Malik Elassel) and Billie (Lucy Freyer), leaving the season on a cliffhanger.
Fans of the series have dubbed Paul Baker and Anton — affectionately nicknamed “Panton” — the “best ship of the year,” while sharing hopes for their relationship to develop further in a potential second season.
As of writing, Adults has not been renewed (yet). Given the current climate in the entertainment industry — where a ridiculous number of new shows are cancelled after just one season — fans have been campaigning hard for a renewal.
Check out the best reactions to “Panton” — and the growing calls for a second season of Adults — below.
anton and paul baker from adults the best ship of the year i just decided pic.twitter.com/SZyFTW1X29
— mikey (@buckIeydiaz) June 1, 2025
paul baker saying he didn't want to get married solely to stay in the country bc marriage means something deeper to him and then choosing to marry anton on the spot when the opportunity camepic.twitter.com/XvvldyKZZU
— MEGAN (@filmferrari) June 2, 2025
imma be fighting on here everyday when anton take paul baker from issa in s2. this my ship BADDDD pic.twitter.com/44GjSA7YkB
— MIKEY (@F4GPRINCE) May 31, 2025
sorry to issa but I NEED anton and paul baker together forreal if we get a season 2 #AdultsFX pic.twitter.com/AYS2LNVOL5
— dylan (@lovedawoon) May 30, 2025
when paul baker breaks anton’s dry spell next season 😋 pic.twitter.com/PJ5zWLVryD
— ray 🌟 (@11barzy) June 1, 2025
adults season finale spoilers
.
.
.
thinking about how everyone threw themselves at paul baker to marry him so he could stay, except for anton, and yet he was still ended up being paul’s choice…. oh my head hurts. #adultsfx pic.twitter.com/YCFl3KuJnD
— ً (@drivenbyfilms) June 2, 2025
I actually don’t want Paul Baker and Anton together just yet. I need that slowburn, I need the jealousy, I crave REAL tension like the car scene and I think we can do that in season 2 to 3 #AdultsFX pic.twitter.com/O5n27p5OOB
— Mel (@psychosech) June 1, 2025
s2 paul baker & issa are still together while panton still have feelings for each other. paul issa break up at the end of s2 so it seems paul has his chance to be with anton but anton gets back w his ex jacob, more pining in s3 which finally leads to panton s4 endgame #AdultsFX pic.twitter.com/PvFGM1svV7
— nina (@bluec1trusheart) June 2, 2025
their buzz is insane the way anton looks at paul baker i cannot pic.twitter.com/bFB3Ir1PZL
— luna (@film0igy) June 2, 2025
paul baker, i’ve grown quite fond of you, there are sexual urges & desires but out of respect for anton you come to me as a long lost friend whom I once picked apples with in papa's orchard https://t.co/HFMwDeAGd3
— jo is unemployed (@jowithnessa) June 2, 2025
them not cheering anymore once they realized paul baker and anton were actually into it is killing me. https://t.co/rgm5zqN04G
— L. (@constantreeling) May 31, 2025
guys is the Paul Baker and Anton ship name Panton or Anul #AdultsFX pic.twitter.com/06yQhXjeGB
— alex | watching Adults on FX/Hulu (@LinkachuHQ) June 1, 2025
the scene between anton & paul baker where he’s contemplating shaving the stache… i replayed it six times. SIX. TIMES. anton is CRAZY for not folding then omg😭😭😭 pb quickly flicking his eyes down at anton’s lips… my GOD, VIVA LA GAY #AdultsFX pic.twitter.com/zyOyei5QCH
— hayden ♛ (@haydenxiv) May 31, 2025
No because when Anton and Paul Baker get married for real in season 5 and they have glow sticks #adultsfx pic.twitter.com/MTv4IIngkT
— Kenzie 🍉 (@losing_dawg) June 1, 2025
this scene is so underrated because we usually see paul baker being optimistic and ready to go do whatever with the group but right here he’s not so excited and anton is the only one that sees that and speaks up about it real romance… is back #adultsfx pic.twitter.com/Ihy3tQ721c
— Mel (@psychosech) June 2, 2025
annabelle was going to drive anton crazy like my god HDKSHSJS but of course paul baker was there for him 😁 #adultsfx pic.twitter.com/jOFGPaHkDj
— ً (@drivenbyfilms) June 1, 2025
https://twitter.com/chlorineST4R/status/1929248672362954997
#PANTON: latch pic.twitter.com/fJhKuU77QL
— theo (@sqmceds) June 1, 2025
i NEED season 2 of adults like i need air pic.twitter.com/skbZFIDHNK
— jade ☆ (@americnwhxre) June 1, 2025
#adultsfx feels like if New Girl didn’t have the limitations of being on broadcast television. The cast is great & I like how they’re playing with different pairings & dynamics early & they all work. 8 episodes is too short for a sitcom, need a minimum 15 episode S2 renewal asap pic.twitter.com/AlHkZ1dOyj
— Paige (@_samepaige_) June 1, 2025
ADULTS. On FX. It’s very funny. Well-paced. Not just a slice of life comedy, but often smartly absurd too. I like comedy that actually has jokes. It’s a bit like ENGLISH TEACHER that way. Written by Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw. See it. Start on episode 2. pic.twitter.com/Ls9HDu8LAl
— Robert King (@RKing618) June 1, 2025