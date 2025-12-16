“A cowardly decision”: Netflix cancels Boots after one season

Boots, Netflix’s acclaimed gay military drama, has been axed after one season.

Inspired by former U.S. Marine Greg Cope White’s memoir The Pink Marine, the series follows Cameron Cope (Miles Heizer), a closeted, directionless teen, and his best friend Ray McAffey (Liam Oh), as they navigate the tough and unpredictable world of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Also starring Vera Farmiga, Kieron Moore, Max Parker, Nicholas Logan, Brandon Tyler Moore, Blake Burt, Rico Paris, Dominic Goodman, Angus O’Brien and Jack Cameron Kay, Boots received widespread praise from critics, earning a 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The series debuted with 9.4 million views in its first week — a number that doubled in its second week after the Pentagon described it as “woke garbage”. It ultimately spent four weeks in Netflix’s top 10, where it peaked at number two.

With all this success in mind, Deadline reports that it was not a “straightforward cancellation”, noting that the show had “internal support”, with Netflix holding conversations with Boots studio Sony Pictures while “analyzing long-tail viewership data”.

“To help the series’ chances, Sony TV in August extended the options on several key cast members,” the publication writes. “Because of Netflix’s strict exclusivity terms, it is virtually impossible for an outside studio to shop a series after it has been canceled by the streamer.”

News of Boots’ cancellation was met with overwhelming criticism online.

“Another series cancelled,” tweeted one fan. “Why would any viewer commit to watching any new series when it’s going to be axed after just one. So annoyed, Boots deserved more than this.”

Paul Rudnick, novelist and screenwriter, said: “Shame on Netflix for cancelling the terrific series BOOTS, based on Greg Cope White’s wonderful memoir THE PINK MARINE, after a single season. The show was critically hailed and consistently appeared in the streamer’s Top Ten shows. A cowardly decision.”

“I was so excited for Miles Heizer and the great cast, and waited almost 3 years for this show,” another fan wrote. “It did really well too but as usual [Netflix] cancels. Fucking done!”

Following news of its cancellation, Boots star Angus O’Brien praised the “entire cast and crew for filling my days with so much love and care and support throughout this entire journey from day one”.

“I started this show, newly sober, nervous as hell, and trying to figure out this next part of my life,” said O’Brien, who played Thaddeus Beau Sterling Hicks.

“You helped me believe in myself. My place in the industry, and my worth as a person outside of the work. To friends and strangers who watched and shared a sweet word, your kindness has meant the world to me. To the family I made in this show, my platoon, my friends, my sister for life, I will always carry your pack. That’s a promise!”

Jack Cameron Kay echoed similar sentiments, telling his followers that he is “so grateful to have been a part of it” and that his life is forever changed.

In a follow-up Instagram Story, he responded to fans who questioned how the cancellation is “possible”: “I wish I had an answer for you. Not much of what happens in this industry nowadays makes any sense. But I’m so proud of what we did with this show and nobody can tell me it wasn’t a success.”

Boots now joins a growing list of LGBTQIA+ shows — including The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, Everything Now, First Kill, Glamorous, I Am Not Okay With This, Q-Force, Smiley and Uncoupled — that were cut short by Netflix after just one season.

As of writing, additional stars — including lead Miles Heizer — have yet to comment.