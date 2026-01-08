9-1-1 showrunner discusses Buddie’s future and Heated Rivalry comparisons

The showrunner for 9-1-1 has addressed ‘Buddie’ and whether it will get the Heated Rivalry treatment, and it’s not looking good.

Over the last few years, TV viewers worldwide have immersed themselves in the shocking and chaotic drama Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear created.

Set in Los Angeles, 9-1-1 follows a group of police officers, paramedics, firefighters, and dispatchers who risk their lives to help save civilians from terrifying situations.

Since its release, the show has received acclaim from fans and critics, particularly for its adrenaline-pumping action, Bassett’s leading performance, and its emotional storylines.

However, one aspect of the show that has particularly captivated LGBTQIA+ viewers is the electric chemistry between firefighters Edmundo ‘Eddie’ Diaz (Ryan Guzman) and Evan ‘Buck’ Buckley (Oliver Stark).

Over the course of eight seasons, fans have shipped the two characters together, affectionately naming them ‘Buddie.’

Fervour for the pairing reached new heights in season seven after Buck came out as bisexual during the show’s 100th episode.

While fans have been treated to a handful of ‘Buddie’ easter eggs here and there, the show’s creative team has refrained from going all in, leaving Buck and Eddie firmly in the friend zone.

The lack of ‘Buddie’ canon has also led to fan frustration and, most recently, sparked online discourse comparing the two fictional firefighters to Shane and Ilya, from the hit gay hockey romance series Heated Rivalry.

In a recent interview with The Washington Post, 9-1-1 showrunner Tim Minear got candid about the highly requested ship and why he’s not rushing to explore the dynamic.

“It is a very difficult subject because I love the ‘Buddie’ fans, and I am one of them,” he told the publication.

He went on to explain that, since 9-1-1 is a procedural show, romance will never be the main plot of the series, unlike Heated Rivalry.

“It’s different than Heated Rivalry, where that is the show – the show is about those two guys getting together. That’s not what this show is,” he continued. “This will probably piss off people, but whatever, this is what I think the possibility of [Buddie] is what’s exciting.”

The news outlet went on to note that Minear isn’t ruling out ‘Buddie’ in the future, adding that, since he doesn’t plot seasons in advance, he’s unable to give a concrete answer on when or if it will ever happen.

This isn’t the first time Minear opened up about ‘Buddie’ potentially becoming canon in the 9-1-1 universe.

In March 2025, Buck and Eddie fans spiralled on social media following the release of season eight’s 11th episode.

During the episode, Buck was forced to reflect on his feelings for Eddie after Tommy (Lou Ferrigno Jr) claimed they shared romantic tension.

Naturally, the writers’ official recognition of ‘Buddie’ resulted in viewers understandably freaking out, with some taking it as a hint that it would become canon in future episodes.

In an interview with The Wrap, Minear didn’t rule out the possibility before adding that he wasn’t making any promises.

“I mean, look, here’s the thing I’ll say. Do I end up touching a third rail? Maybe. But at the end of the day, I have to be honest with where the characters are at this moment in time and write the things that I think they would be saying and what would be happening,” he teased.

“It does not mean I’m making promises or anything like that. The story is alive, and it continues.”

New episodes of 9-1-1 season nine air every Thursday on ABC.