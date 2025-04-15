From royalty to pop royalty: London Gay Men’s Chorus present London Legends at Alexandra Palace

It’s been quite a season for the London Gay Men’s Chorus, who are taking their new show London Legends from one royal palace to another.

Hot on the heels of a headline performance at Windsor Castle, where the Chorus sang for His Majesty King Charles III at a special celebration of community music, the UK’s biggest male chorus now heads from one palace to another: Alexandra Palace, to be precise. This time, it’s not about royal receptions – it’s about a full-blown pop spectacle.

On Friday 9th and Saturday 10th May 2025, the 200-strong LGMC will take to the stage with their brand-new show, London Legends – a glittering, high-energy tribute to four icons with their musical roots in the capital: David Bowie, Elton John, Freddie Mercury and George Michael.

Audiences can expect a rollercoaster ride through decades of unforgettable hits from the artists’ extensive songbooks. Featuring tracks like Life On Mars, Somebody To Love, Rocket Man and Freedom 90, the show will blend bold harmonies, heartfelt emotion and LGMC’s signature theatrical flair.

This uplifting, full-chorus production is directed by Simon Sharp, with live band accompaniment, stunning visuals and a few surprises along the way.

“These four pop royalty icons each changed the world in their own way – through music, style, visibility and pride. It’s an honour to bring their songs to life with our trademark LGMC style,” said Artistic Director Simon Sharp. “From one palace to another, this is a show packed with joy, power and unforgettable moments.”

“LGMC is about more than music – it’s about belonging,” added Martin Brophy MBE, Chair of Trustees. “We give people a place to be themselves, to lift their voices, and to feel part of something powerful. London Legends is a perfect expression of that – iconic songs, full of joy and pride, performed together as one voice.”

This show follows a glittering winter for LGMC, who performed their sold-out Christmas Bop at Queen Elizabeth Hall, and featured at The Royal Albert Hall alongside the BBC Concert Orchestra, at a festive variety special hosted by Sandi Toksvig.

Now heading into their 35th year, LGMC continues to bring communities together through song. Founded in 1991 by nine singers raising money during the AIDS crisis, the Chorus has since grown into a joyful, powerful voice for inclusion, hope and harmony. Along the way, they’ve performed for royalty, toured globally, and collaborated with artists ranging from Dolly Parton to Mark Ronson.

London Legends plays at London’s Alexandra Palace on Friday 9th and Saturday 10th May. More information can be found here.