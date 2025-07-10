“My dream girl said yes to forever”: Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley are engaged

Cue the wedding bells! Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley are getting married.

On Thursday (10 July), the beloved popstar, who is fondly known as “Lesbian Jesus” by fans, took to Instagram to announce her engagement to the Bachelor star, writing: “My dream girl said yes to forever…”

The heartwarming post also included a series of photos that captured the beautiful moment.

In one snapshot, the two lovebirds are positioned in front of a crystal clear ocean, while Kiyoko is down on one knee, popping the question. Another photo featured a detailed look at Tilley’s dazzling engagement ring.

The heartwarming carousel also included pictures of Kiyoko lifting a visibly emotional Tilley in the air, as well as another shot showcasing them swimming in the water and sharing a celebratory kiss.

Since announcing the exciting news, the adorable couple has been inundated with support from fans and their industry peers, including former GAY TIMES cover star Dove Cameron, who wrote, “Ohhhhhh my god I’m crying.”

Former Bachelorette star Joelle Fletcher commented: “My girls! I love y’all so much and cannot wait to see this beautiful next chapter unfold for the two of you!”

Drag Race staple judge Michelle Visage echoed similar sentiments, writing: “Omg congrats to you both!!”

Kerry Washington, Alexandra Shipp, Tinashe, Tan France, and Jonathan Van Ness also showered the lovebirds with supportive messages.

Kiyoko and Tilley first confirmed their relationship in May 2022 via the former’s ‘For The Girls’ music video.

Shortly after the video’s release, Tilley took to social media to reveal that they had been romantically involved for four years.

“Hard to say if this is a hard or soft launch, but it is a launch,“ she wrote alongside a compilation video of the two.

In an additional post, Kiyoko wrote: “This photo is from the first night we met at my Expectations album release party, we took this picture after 5 minutes. Her shirt said ‘no time for romance’….. it’s been 4 years. I guess she had some time.”

We can’t wait to see Kiyoko and Tilley embark on this next exciting chapter.