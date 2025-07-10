“I’m truly sorry”: Ethel Cain addresses controversial social media posts

Ethel Cain has issued an apology for her past controversial social media posts in a lengthy statement.

Earlier this week, the Preacher’s Daughter singer came under fire after screenshots of her Curious Cat posts, made at 19, resurfaced on X/Twitter.

In the posts – which were initially uploaded on the discontinued platform in 2017/2018 and reshared by X user @herweirdsilas – Cain used a racial slur, made fatphobic and rape jokes and wore a t-shirt that read “Legalise Incest.”

On 9 July, the 27-year-old artist issued a statement (via a Google Doc) in which she apologised for her aforementioned social media posts.

“To start things off, I want to address the Twitter/curiouscat screenshots. That was my account, and they were my words. I was 19 and I was entirely aware of what I was saying and that was why I said it,” she wrote.

“I spent my later high-school years being extremely progressive and “SJW” as they called it at the time, as a way to reject the indoctrination of my environment and rebel against the prejudice, hatred, and ignorance of the culture I grew up in.”

However, after moving out of her parents’ house, Cain said she “fell into a subculture online that prioritised garnering attention at all costs,” resulting in her rejecting her “former cringe SJW” behaviour and taking on a persona that intended to “be as inflammatory and controversial as possible.”

“I could tell you that I had no idea at the time the platform I would have in the future, or tell you I just have a dry and extremely sarcastic sense of humor, or make any other kind of excuse, but there’s no place for excuses in this matter,” she continued.

“At the end of the day, I am white, so while I can take accountability for my actions, there’s no way for me to fully understand the way it feels to be on the receiving end of them. All I can say is that I am truly sorry from the bottom of my heart, to anyone who read it then and to anyone reading it now. Any way you feel about me moving forward is valid.”

Ethel went on to say that it’s a chapter in her life that she’s “not proud of“ and looks back on “shamefully.”

“As I move forward through my life, I aim to use my platform for good, for change, and for progress. I believe it’s important to atone not through words alone, but through actions,“ she said.

In the same statement, Cain claimed that the screenshots were part of a “massive smear campaign“ that had been in the making for a long time.

“These are screenshots obtained through extensive digging, hacking, and cooperative effort amongst a group of individuals who do not care who else is hurt by witnessing this media as long as I am ultimately hurt the worst in the end,“ she said.

Cain went on to reiterate that the group wasn’t trying to seek out justice but craved the “emotional destruction“ of her as a person – adding that her personal accounts have been hacked, photos of her as a child have been shared, and her family have been doxxed.

“I am an adult, and I can take accountability for my actions, but this goes beyond accountability. The things I have seen said about me in the past few days, the things my friends and family have seen, are atrocious and disgusting,“ she stated.

“I’m no stranger to a lot of the vitriol as I’ve seen it before in the corners of the internet where it hides, but to see it paraded so visibly on such a wide scale now amongst so many people willing to entertain it is pure maliciousness of the highest degree. I ask that you imagine how you would feel having all your worst mistakes dredged up from the depths and displayed for all the world to pick apart.”

Cain then addressed all of the allegations one by one, which included claims her of “fetishising” sensitive topics, such as incest, kidnapping and sexual abuse.

She also shut down the notion that a drawing she made at 19 was promoting child pornography, revealing that she created it in response to being sexually assaulted.

“The character of Teddy, who was 19, was a hypersexual character born out of my own struggles with sexual trauma and assault. At the time of that drawing, I had just been raped by a man twice my age weeks before,” she explained.

“The way I processed this was the opposite way I thought rape victims were supposed to behave, as I leaned into sadomasochism and became fixated on the event and thought that somehow sexualising it in a way I could control or desire would make it more bearable, as though I wanted it.”

Towards the end of her statement, Cain said she was responsible for her actions and taking accountability for the mistakes she made in the past, “but everything beyond that is brutal slander, targeted harassment, and in the words of my own attackers, bullying with the end goal of me killing myself.

“To try and sum everything up, no, I am not a violent misogynist fetishising the “female experience”. No, I am not the creator of child pornography, nor am I a pedophile, a zoophile, or a porn-addicted incest fetishist. I urge you to recognise the patterns of a transphobic/otherwise targeted smear campaign, especially in this political day and age,” she wrote.

“I will not allow this smear campaign to silence me in the same way I have not allowed any of their previous attempts to silence me. Again, in this day and age, just as I must be diligent with my voice and my actions, you share the same responsibility.”

Read Ethel Cain’s full statement here.