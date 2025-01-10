There’s camp and then there’s Titanique, London’s gayest new show – review

If you thought panto season was over, you’d be wrong. There’s camp, and then there’s the ridiculously flamboyant off-Broadway smash hit Titanique, which has sailed into London for 2025, docking at The Criterion Theatre this week.

It’s as if the show’s writers collectively agreed “we’re going to give the gays everything they want” – which of course we’re totally on board with. The concept itself is ludicrous in its own right: this is absolutely not a documentary-style retelling of the Titanic disaster. Instead, it’s a pastiche of the film, told from the perspective of Celine Dion, who was, for some reason, on board the Titanic during its voyage and is still alive today to tell the tale (suspend your disbelief). Throw in a whole host of great tunes, queer storylines, a healthy dose of innuendo, and recent Strictly finalist Layton Williams playing the role of The Iceberg, and you’ve got the ingredients for London’s gayest show.

We already had a reasonable idea of what to expect – we caught Titanique last year at New York’s Daryl Roth Theatre – though we’re pleased to report that there have been some updates for the London production. More Americanised references have been substituted for nods towards Gemma Collins, Cheryl Cole and Eastenders; while a few scenes have been updated with current cultural references, most notably to the Wicked movie. Whether they’re riffing off Cynthia Erivo’s “ahh-ahh-ahh” vocal run at the end of Defying Gravity or alluding to Jonathan Bailey’s eye-catching dance number, each reference is delivered perfectly by the talented cast.

And what talent there is in the cast – alongside Layton Williams (who displays some powerhouse vocals and impressive high kicks) we also have Rob Houchen as Jack and Jordan Luke Gage as the villainous Cal, Rose’s dastardly fiancé. We’ve seen both before and they’re excellent here, camping up each role delightfully and showcasing real vocal prowess. There’s a madcap performance from Lauren Drew playing Celine Dion, leaning into the star’s kookiness to wonderful comedic effect, while Kat Ronney really looks the part of Rose, and is an excellent singer too.

Titanique is a genuine delight, and it’s always a pleasure to see such a queer show in a major West End theatre. Part way through the musical there’s an absolutely absurd sketch involving Layton Williams’ Tina Turner-inspired Iceberg suddenly becoming RuPaul and hosting a ‘lip sync for your lifeboat’ showdown – we’re sure it would be entertaining for any audience member of any background, but it feels particularly geared towards our community, and we’re all for seeing more representation like this in such a prominent space. We hope this show goes on, and on (perhaps for 84 years).

GAY TIMES gives Titanique – 5/5

