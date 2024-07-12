Shania Twain brings high-camp country concert to BST Hyde Park – review

If you’re not familiar with BST Hyde Park, it’s a fun festival that takes over London’s Hyde Park for a couple of weeks each summer. Over two consecutive weekends, big name stars will headline the main stage for ticketed events; through the week there are a series of smaller free concerts and film screenings that take place across the various stages. There are lots of pop up street food vendors and bars to add to the festival vibes, even if this summer’s weather really isn’t delivering.

We’ve been to check out BST Hyde Park a few times over the years, reviewing a diverse range of acts including Take That, Florence & the Machine and Stevie Wonder. Last weekend we went to check out Shania Twain’s headline set, with support from Irish siblings The Corrs, who we were hoping to enjoy in the heat of the summer sunshine (sorry).

Thankfully thunder didn’t happen when it rained (ok that’s enough) and The Corrs really understood the festival assignment. The quartet performed a greatest hits set: they gave us pretty much every one of their singles, from ‘Radio’ to ‘Summer Sunshine’ to ‘What Can I Do?’ and wrapped proceedings with two big singalong numbers, ‘Runaway’ and ‘Breathless’. Interspersed throughout the set we had a series of traditional Irish folk numbers which got the crowd up and dancing – there was a relentlessly positive, feelgood atmosphere within the park.

Headliner Shania Twain also completely understood the assignment, giving the assembled gays (and theys and gals) everything they wanted. Sadly her voice has never fully recovered following vocal surgery, resulting in some songs having their keys lowered, or Shania allowing her backing singers to do the heavy lifting, taking on some lower harmonies instead. Some numbers, including beautiful ballad ‘You’re Still the One’, essentially became crowd singalongs, with Shania hardly singing a note.

It doesn’t really matter – we’re still in for an evening of high-camp country fun. Hyde Park is dotted with pink cowboy hats and plaid shirts as far as the eye can see: we’re all here to have a good time and Shania certainly brings that to the stage. The songs are delivered with energy, her backing band is great, and she’s a charismatic performer – there’s a fair amount of unpredictable but enjoyable banter between the songs. All the hits are present and correct, from ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ to ‘I’m Gonna Getcha Good’, while set closer ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman’ really brings the house (park?) down.

We had a really great time at BST Hyde Park – Shania’s voice sadly isn’t what it was but she still puts on a hugely enjoyable show, and the festival atmosphere in the park is fun to be a part of. BST Hyde Park continues this weekend, with Stevie Nicks, Kylie Minogue and Stray Kids headlining on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively.

GAY TIMES gives Shania Twain at BST Hyde Park – 4/5

