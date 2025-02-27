18 iconic gay romance films, from All of Us Strangers to Brokeback Mountain

‘Dire’ is how we used to describe on-screen representation for people of the rainbow variety. For a long time (eons, really), stories about queerness often led to death and despair (hence the ‘Bury Your Gays trope) and, if a heterosexual series or movie featured a character of the LGBTQIA+ experience, they’d be the ‘sidekick’ whose sexuality was undefined and sole purpose in the narrative was to bring in the laughs. (We are funnier than cis-het people, but that’s besides the point.)

Representation has dramatically improved in recent years; queers can now identify with a leading character who doesn’t perish in the film’s final moments. (What a concept, huh?) Each year is getting better and better, too, with a plethora of LGBTQIA+ comedies, dramas and horrors set to be released in 2025. But for now, read ahead for 18 must-watch romances for the queer man, from the Oscar-winning stylings of Moonlight to Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez’s star-crossed royal romp in Red, White & Royal Blue. (Visit here for our list for queer women!)