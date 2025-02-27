18 iconic gay romance films, from All of Us Strangers to Brokeback Mountain

‘Dire’ is how we used to describe on-screen representation for people of the rainbow variety. For a long time (eons, really), stories about queerness often led to death and despair (hence the ‘Bury Your Gays trope) and, if a heterosexual series or movie featured a character of the LGBTQIA+ experience, they’d be the ‘sidekick’ whose sexuality was undefined and sole purpose in the narrative was to bring in the laughs. (We are funnier than cis-het people, but that’s besides the point.)
Representation has dramatically improved in recent years; queers can now identify with a leading character who doesn’t perish in the film’s final moments. (What a concept, huh?) Each year is getting better and better, too, with a plethora of LGBTQIA+ comedies, dramas and horrors set to be released in 2025. But for now, read ahead for 18 must-watch romances for the queer man, from the Oscar-winning stylings of Moonlight to Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez’s star-crossed royal romp in Red, White & Royal Blue. (Visit here for our list for queer women!)
All of Us Strangers (2024)
Cast: Andrew Scott, Paul Mescal, Jamie Bell, Claire Foy
All of Us Strangers follows Adam, a screenwriter (Andrew Scott), who returns to his childhood home, where he discovers that his long-dead parents are both alive and appear the same age they were when they died over 30 years ago. At the same time, Adam embarks on a passionate romance with his mysterious neighbour Harry (Paul Mescal). Directed by Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers received universal critical acclaim, becoming one of the most praised LGBTQIA+ films in history. Despite this, it failed to receive a single nomination at the Academy Awards, which many deemed a “snub”.
Brokeback Mountain (2005)
Cast: Heath Ledger, Jake Gyllenhaal, Anne Hathaway, Michelle Williams, Randy Quaid, Linda Cardellini, Anna Faris
Ang Lee’s iconic same-sex romance Brokeback Mountain stars Jake Gyllenhaal and the late Heath Ledger as Ennis Del Mar and Jack Twist, star-crossed cowboy lovers in the American West during the 1960s. Widely hailed as a turning point for LGBTQIA+ stories in mainstream cinema, the heart-wrenching drama won three Academy Awards, including Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay, with additional acting nominations for Ledger, Gyllenhaal, and Michelle Williams. However, Brokeback Mountain lost Best Picture to Paul Haggis’ critically divisive drama Crash, a decision that remains one of the Academy Awards’ most controversial (and dumbfounding).
Bros (2022)
Cast: Billy Eichner, Luke Macfarlane, Ts Madison, Monica Raymund, Guillermo Díaz, Guy Branum, Amanda Bearse, Jim Rash, Miss Lawrence, Dot-Marie Jones, Jai Rodriguez, Harvey Fierstein, Bowen Yang, Debra Messing, Symone, Ryan Faucett
Bros marked a historic moment for queer cinema as the first gay rom-com from a major studio. An outrageously funny queer romp, the film follows Billy Eichner’s character Bobby Lieber, a podcaster and radio show host who falls for a ‘masc4masc’ gay (played by Luke Macfarlane). From Bobby snapping a pic of his butt for a Grindr hook-up (who promptly blocks him) to the two leads bringing the foot fetish industry to the big screen, Bros is g-g-g-gay. While it didn’t make a splash at the box office, Bros reinvigorated a genre that had long felt stale and proved that rom-coms are in dire need of more queer narratives. Fun fact: the principal cast members were all LGBTQIA+.
Call Me By Your Name (2017)
Cast: Armie Hammer, Timothée Chalet, Michael Stuhlbarg, Amira Casar, Esther Garrel
Call Me By Your Name has quickly become one of the most beloved romances of all time. An adaptation of André Aciman’s 2007 novel, the film is set in 1983 in Northern Italy and chronicles the developing relationship between 17-year-old Elio Perlman (Timothée Chalamet) and Oliver (Armie Hammer), a 24-year-old graduate assistant to Elio’s father (Michael Stuhlbarg). The themes of first love and heartbreak, along with the dreamy, idyllic world crafted by director Luca Guadagnino, have evoked deep, impassioned emotions in LGBTQIA+ viewers around the world. You’ll never listen to Sufjan Stevens the same way again.
Cicada (2020)
Cast: Matt Fifer, Sheldon D. Brown, Sandra Bauleo, Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, Cobie Smulders, Scott Adsit, Michael Potts, David Burtka, Jo Firestone, Jason Greene
In Cicada, Ben (Matt Fifer), a bisexual thirty-something New Yorker grappling with deep trauma, is— as his sister puts it— “back on the dick” after recently being engaged to a woman. Following a series of meaningless hook-ups, Ben forms an immediate connection with Sam (fellow co-writer Sheldon D. Brown), a closeted data analyst struggling with PTSD after being hospitalised in a drive-by shooting. Cicada delicately explores complex themes rarely seen in queer cinema: Sam delves into the intersectionality of being a Black gay man in the United States, while Ben realises that his promiscuity and trauma stem from being molested by his stepfather as a child.
Fire Island (2022)
Cast: Joel Kim Booster, Bowen Yang, Conrad Ricamora, James Scully, Margaret Cho, Matt Rogers, Tomás Matos, Torian Miller, Nick Adams, Zane Phillips, Michael Graceffa, Aidan Wharton
Hailed by critics and viewers as an instant queer classic, Fire Island follows two best friends (Joel Kim Booster and Bowen Yang) as they embark on their annual weeklong vacation to the titular gay hotspot. Written by Booster and directed by Andrew Ahn, the Pride and Prejudice-inspired rom-com puts queer Asian-American narratives at the forefront whilst celebrating and glorifying LGBTQIA+ culture like no other film before it. Although Fire Island explores issues such as body image, wealth, race and how the queer community can, at times, tear each other apart, it’s saturated with moments that capture the unequivocal joy that comes with being queer – instead of the constant strife that’s historically been depicted in mainstream media. No death! No despair! No desolation! Here, queers have sex, attend underwear parties and scold one another for their lack of knowledge on Marisa Tomei’s Oscar-winning role in My Cousin Vinny. Sequel slash spin-off, when?
God’s Own Country (2017)
Cast: Josh O’Connor, Alec Secăreanu, Ian Hart, Gemma Jones
God’s Own Country is Yorkshire’s answer to Brokeback Mountain. This romantic drama follows sheep farmer Johnny (played to perfection by Josh O’Connor), whose life is transformed by the arrival of Gheorghe (Alec Secăreanu), a Romanian migrant worker hired to assist with the lambing season. Partly inspired by director Francis Lee’s own experiences (in his feature directorial debut), God’s Own Country became one of the decade’s most praised films, with critics particularly highlighting the performances of O’Connor and Secăreanu, as well as its raw depiction of loneliness and intimacy.
Holding the Man (2015)
Cast: Ryan Corr, Craig Stott, Sarah Snook, Guy Pearce, Anthony LaPaglia, Kerry Fox, Camilla Ah Kin
This tear-jerking drama adapts writer, actor, and activist Timothy Conigrave’s renowned 1995 memoir, one of Australia’s most iconic pieces of gay literature, to the screen. Directed by Neil Armfield and set in 1970s Australia, Holding the Man chronicles the beautiful yet heartbreaking 15-year relationship between Timothy (Ryan Corr) and John Caleo (Craig Stott), the captain of his high school football team. As we mentioned, it’s a blubber-fest, so make sure you’re stocked up on those tissues.
In From The Side (2022)
Cast: Alexander Lincoln, Alexander King, William Hearle, Christopher Sherwood, Peter McPherson, Pearse Egan, Ivan Comisso, Carl Loughlin, Alex Hammond, Chris Garner, Mary Lincoln,
We got the gay rugby drama we need and deserve, thanks to a Kickstarter campaign and the vision of director/writer and former rugby coach Matt Carter. In From The Side stars Emmerdale’s Alexander Lincoln as Mark, an inexperienced new recruit on the B team at a gay rugby club who has a drunken encounter with Warren (Alexander King), the A team’s star player. Both men are in long-term relationships, and with Warren’s partner on the same team, he and Mark inadvertently put the future of the rugby club at risk as they embark on a steamy, passionate affair. Carter’s directorial debut features well-written characters and strong performances from the two leads, and refreshingly, it doesn’t rely on the typical tropes associated with queerness and sports. Forbidden romance aside, In From The Side simply portrays the lives of people who play rugby together, capturing the complexities of their relationships both on and off the field.
LOEV (2015)
Cast: Dhruv Ganesh, Shiv Pandit, Siddharth Menon, Rishabh J. Chaddha
Indian romance Loev – pronounced ‘love’ – explores the relationship between Wall Street dealmaker Jai (Shiv Pandit) and Mumbai-based music producer Sahil (Dhruv Ganesh, who tragically passed away from tuberculosis before the film’s release). The two friends, with a complicated past, embark on a weekend getaway to the Western Ghats. Drawing heavily from the personal experiences of director Sudhanshu Saria, Loev came to life after months of crowdfunding, with a modest budget of just $1 million. Despite this, Saria crafted a stunning film, showcasing India’s scenic locations and the unmatched chemistry between Pandit and the late Ganesh. Loev won the Audience Award for Best Feature Film at the 2016 Tel Aviv International Film Festival and later gained mainstream popularity after its release on Netflix (though it has since been removed—boo!)
Love, Simon (2018)
Cast: Nick Robinson, Jennifer Garner, Josh Duhamel, Katherine Langford, Alexandra Shipp, Jorge Lendeborg Jr, Keiynan Lonsdale
Marketed as the first major studio romantic comedy featuring two gay lead characters and a same-sex love storyline, Love, Simon was a groundbreaking achievement for queer cinema. It proved that queer stories can be not only joyous and free of trauma, but also profitable, dispelling the myths that had previously suggested otherwise. Based on Becky Albertalli’s brilliant novel Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda, the film is brimming with warm humour, emotion, and the inner turmoil many of us face when coming out to our loved ones. Paired with incredible performances from a diverse and talented cast (that scene with Jennifer Garner’s speech gets us every time!), Love, Simon felt like a defining moment not just for the queer community, but for pop culture as a whole.
Moonlight (2017)
Cast: Trevante Rhodes, André Holland, Naomie Harris, Janelle Monáe, Mahershala Ali
This trailblazing coming-of-age tale charts the life of disenfranchised African-American man Chiron (Trevante Rhodes), taking viewers through three pivotal chapters in his life. Little follows a nine-year-old Chiron as he grows up with a drug-addicted mother in a rough neighbourhood in Miami; Chiron shows his awkward and painful teenage years, including the bullying he experiences at school; and finally, Black depicts his development into a fully-grown man and the internalisation of his sexuality. Moonlight was rewarded for its brilliance with three Oscars in 2017, including Best Picture. It’s an emotional rollercoaster for any viewer, but especially for those who’ve struggled to accept themselves for who they truly are. Most importantly, it offered a rare chance for Black gay men to see themselves reflected on screen.
Monsoon (2019)
Cast: Henry Golding, Parker Sawyers, David Tran, Molly Harris, Lâm Vissay
Hong Khaou’s second feature film is absolutely gorgeous, exploring the complex relationship emigrants have with their birth country. Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding leads the film as Kit, a British-Vietnamese man who returns to Saigon for the first time in over 30 years to scatter his parents’ ashes. During his time in Saigon, Kit comes to terms with his loss, reconnects with his childhood friend Lee (David Tran), and falls for Lewis (Parker Sawyers), an American whose father fought in the Vietnam War.
My Beautiful Laundrette (1985)
Cast: Gordon Warnecke, Daniel Day-Lewis, Saeed Jaffrey, Roshan Seth, Derrick Branche
Before there was Call Me By Your Name, Moonlight, Brokeback Mountain, and other modern queer romances we’ve already mentioned here, there was My Beautiful Laundrette. Nominated for an Academy Award and a BAFTA, the film explores the complex relationships between Pakistani and English communities in Thatcher-era Britain. It follows the romantic relationship between Omar (Gordon Warnecke) and street punk Johnny (Daniel Day-Lewis) as they become joint managers of a family-owned laundrette in London.
Queer (2024)
Cast: Daniel Craig, Drew Starkey, Jason Schwartzman, Henrique Zaga, Lesley Manville, Omar Apollo
Set in 1950s Mexico City, the film centers on William Lee (Daniel Craig), an isolated expatriate who becomes infatuated with a younger man, Eugene Allerton (Drew Starkey), a discharged serviceman from the American Navy. Queer is based on William S. Burroughs’ 1985 short novel of the same name, exploring themes such as homosexuality, sex, and drug abuse. Although the drama underperformed at the box office, it received universal critical acclaim and earned Craig a Golden Globe nomination. Starkey’s performance was widely praised as his mainstream breakthrough. The film also made headlines for its provocative sex scenes, which featured musician Omar Apollo in his acting debut.
Red, White & Royal Blue (2023)
Cast: Taylor Zakhar Perez, Nicholas Galitzine, Clifton Collins. Jr, Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, Stephen Fry, Uma Thurman, Ellie Bamber, Thomas Flynn, Malcolm Atobrah, Akshay Khanna, Sharon D. Clarke, Aneesh Sheth, Juan Castano
Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez’s “insane” chemistry in Red, White & Royal Blue caused heart palpitations in millions of queers around the world (ourselves included). Based on Casey McQuiston’s beloved novel of the same name, the Prime Video rom-com follows the star-crossed romance between a British prince (Galitzine) and the son (Zakhar-Perez) of America’s first female president (played by Kill Bill icon Uma Thurman). Thanks to its faithfulness to the source material and the undeniable chemistry between the two leads, Red, White & Royal Blue has become one of the decade’s most celebrated gay rom-coms, with fans eagerly clamouring for a sequel (again, including us). Good news: number 2 is confirmed! Visit here for everything we know so far.
Supernova (2021)
Cast: Colin Firth, Stanley Tucci, Pippa Haywood, Peter MacQueen, James Dreyfus, Ian Drysdale, Sarah Woodward
Written and directed by Harry Macqueen, Supernova stars Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci as Sam and Tusker, partners of 20 years. After Tusker is diagnosed with young-onset dementia, the couple embarks on a road trip across England in their campervan, where their differing visions for the future begin to clash. A heartbreaking exploration of dementia’s impact and a poignant portrait of a couple confronting mortality, Supernova features career-high performances from the two industry legends.
Weekend (2011)
Cast: Tom Cullen, Chris New, Jonathan Race, Laura Freeman, Loretto Murray, Jonathan Wright, Sarah Churm, Vaxuhall Jermaine, Joe Doherty, Kieran Hardcastle
Before working on All of Us Strangers and the queer HBO series Looking, director Andrew Haigh helmed the British romantic drama Weekend, which follows two men (Tom Cullen and Chris New) who meet and begin a brief but intense sexual relationship the weekend before one of them leaves the country. The film was praised for its realistic, documentary-like portrayal of a same-sex relationship, offering a queer romance largely unaffected by the omnipresent threat of homophobia or outside judgment. The nostalgia of fleeting romance and ‘what could have been’ resonates strongly with this one.