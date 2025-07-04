Jsky to headline Manchester Pride, teases new music project Karanciaga

Manchester Pride has announced more acts for this summer’s lineup, and joining already-announced headliners including Billy Porter, Olly Alexander and Leigh-Anne, Jsky will return for a headline set at the brand-new Mardi Gras stage at Mayfield Depot on Saturday 23rd August. This will be the fifth time the BBC Introducing star, Channel 4 host and Gaydio presenter has taken centre stage at the festival.

“To be invited back to perform at Manchester Pride for the 5th year in a row honestly means so much to me,” Jsky said. “I never saw someone like me growing up in a space like this, so to be here again, this time on the new Mardi Gras stage at Mayfield Depot just feels incredible.”

For the past five years, Jsky has stood centre stage at Manchester Pride – not just as a performer, but as a proud voice for visibility, individuality and unapologetic self expression. Known for his genre-blending sound and bold stage presence, Jsky will perform his latest dancehall-infused single ‘Put It Pon Dem’, a collaboration with Sebastenelli that’s already making waves. The music video for the single teased his exciting new music project Karanciaga, giving fans a taste of what’s to come.

“I’m proud to represent my community and heritage on a stage that means so much to me,” Jsky shared. “I can’t wait to share what I’ve been working on. Karanciaga has been my secret weapon for a while now. Pride is the perfect place to showcase some of it.”

More information about Manchester Pride can be found here.