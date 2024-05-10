Red, White & Royal Blue 2: Everything you need to know

What will it be about?

In the bonus chapter of Red, White & Royal Blue’s collector’s edition, it is revealed that Alex and Henry are thriving (woo!) and planning a private wedding. Alex is also pursuing a law degree and Henry is continuing to slay his philanthropic endeavours, while preemptively abdicating his place in the British line of succession. (Lots of plot points here!)

When we spoke to Lopez, he said “everyone in the hair and makeup department” for the film pitched their ideas for a follow-up, from “Red, White & Royal Wedding” to “Red, White & Royal Baby”.

Lopez additionally told Teen Vogue that he would do a sequel “if we have the right story”, so with the sequel actually confirmed, we can safely assume that – in his words – it will be “compelling”.

McQuiston sent fans into a bit of a frenzy when they revealed unknown details about the novel in a Thread post, hinting at some kind of future on-screen storyline in the process. It originated from the fan question: “Do you think Henry proposed or Alex?”

“Cannot answer this one just in case it ends up being a spoiler one day,” responded McQuiston, indicating that details of their wedding will soon be told. Now we know why they were being so coy!

McQuiston additionally revealed – and this is extremely important – that Freddie Mercury is Alex’s favourite “bicon’, Speak Now is his favourite Taylor Swift album and he’s a “lifelong fan” of The Killers because of his “formative crush” on lead singer Brandon Flowers.

For Henry, the author shared that his “gay awakening” was British actor Colin Firth, “but” Colin Firth as Mr Darcy in the 1995 television adaptation of Pride & Prejudice. Again, very important.

Another fun fact: Alex and Henry would appear as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race “in a second if asked” and their favourite winners are Bob the Drag Queen and Sasha Velour, respectively.

With all this in mind, the sequel would need to show Alex singing ‘Enchanted’ to Henry and both characters critiquing queens on the Drag Race panel. These are not hopes and wishes, these are demands, and our demands must be met.

Will Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine return?

Correct! It’s not known whether additional stars such as Thurman, Collins Jr., Shahi, Hilson, Stephen Fry or Ellie Bamber, will return, but… it! is! happening! A sequel is coming! Finally!

Red, White & Royal Blue is streaming worldwide on Prime Video.